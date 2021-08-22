Cancel
Fall River County, SD

Red Flag Warning issued for Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS .A weak Pacific cold front will move through the area this morning, which will produce breezy westerly winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph later this morning and afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to around 15 percent across far southwest South Dakota this afternoon. Red flag conditions are expected across fire zones 322 and 326. Monday will be the hottest day of the period, ahead of the next cold front, with elevated fire weather conditions likely over a good portion of the area. Relatively humidities will drop to the teens across much of northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. The best potential for gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions still looks to be across the northeast Wyoming plains, where southwesterly winds will likely gust to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. A fire weather watch is in effect for fire zones 314 to 317. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322 AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 322 Fall River County Area and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Fall River County, SD
City
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
City
Pine Ridge, SD
#Extreme Weather
