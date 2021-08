Aston Villa welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith’s side started their post-Jack Grealish era in disappointing style, suffering defeat against newly promoted Watford in a thrilling 3-2 opener. Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings both made their Villa debuts, with the latter scoring from the penalty spot in stoppage time, while Leon Bailey impressed after coming off the bench. Newcastle also came out on the wrong side of a rollercoaster fixture, falling to a 4-2 defeat against West Ham last weekend. The Magpies twice took the lead courtesy of Callum Wilson and Jacob...