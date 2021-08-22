Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has set Tiffany Haddish to star in I.F., a live-action hybrid family comedy that has Mike Mitchell set to direct a script by Darren Lemke. The film blends animation with live action, in the vein of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The picture is the story of an imaginary friend. Lemke’s scripting credits include Goosebumps and Shazam! Mitchell directed Shrek Forever After (which Lemke co-wrote), and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Haddish is producing through her She Ready banner with Safehouse Pictures partners Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold. As an actress, Haddish has upcoming the Paul Schrader-directed drama The Card Counter, and She Ready is developing Tracey’s Life Matters, The Bardess, The Untitled Aida Rodriguez Project, Mystery Girl, Homecoming Queen, The Untitled Flo Jo Biopic and Down Undercover, this after the Emmy nominated special Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah for Netflix and two installments of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie, and CBS’ Kids Say the Darndest Things. Safehouse’s recent productions include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Robin Hood. Mitchell is repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson; Lemke by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone, and attorney Craig Emanuel; and Haddish by UTA, Brillstein Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.