Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'. The 51-year-old actor and singer is currently working on his feature directorial debut 'What If?' but he has also signed up to helm 'To Be Real', a new project from Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another production company. The film, which...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Gabrielle Union
#Comedy#Amazon Studios#Lgbtq#Orion Pictures
