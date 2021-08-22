Cancel
Celebrities

David Crosby has never been more fulfilled at work than with his son

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Crosby has never had a "more fulfilling work relationship" than the one he has with his son. The Byrds legend - who formed the iconic group in 1964 and later formed Crosby, Stills and Nash before working with the likes of Neil Young - insisted teaming up with his son James Raymond on 2014's 'Croz' and beyond has been incredibly rewarding.

David Crosby
Graham Nash
Roger Mcguinn
Michael League
Neil Young
Chris Rock
#Croz#Classic Rock Magazine#The Lighthouse Band#Csny
Posted by
American Songwriter

Happy 80th Birthday to David Crosby

The great Croz tells us who the greatest songwriter of our time is. (Hint, her name starts with Joni). David Crosby, AKA Croz to his pals and others, is 80 today. Back in the day, we were warned to distrust anyone over 30. Now those happy high hippies who came up with that equation are the most senior of citizens.
Posted by
American Songwriter

David Crosby: A True Music Man

As a founding member of the legendary group The Byrds, and then the equally revered Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby has long been respected as one of the most successful and influential folk-rock musicians. For the past 50 years, he’s also been a well-regarded solo artist, with his latest album, For Free, coming out on July 23 via BMG. It is his fifth full-length studio album release in the past seven years.
Hello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
njarts.net

Bonnie Raitt: favorite songs from each album

As I’ve done before for Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder, I am currently sharing a song a day, on Facebook, from each Bonnie Raitt album in chronological order. I started with her self-titled 1971 debut album on Aug. 22, and should be done in just a few weeks (Raitt has not been as prolific as the artists I have previously done this for).
wcsx.com

Eric Clapton Releases New Protest Song ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton, who’s been very vocal against various coronavirus pandemic measures, has released another protest song titled “This Has Gotta Stop.”. The track can be heard below and features the following lyrics:. “This has gotta stop. Enough is enough. I can’t take this BS any longer. It’s gone far enough.
theabsolutesound.com

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

Released on December 11, 1970, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band was the first studio album by John Lennon, and it quickly acquired a reputation as a brutally honest record with a raw sound. The record has aged well, and a 50th anniversary super deluxe edition was well warranted. The remastered Plastic Ono Band includes six CDs and two Blu-ray discs with a total of 159 tracks, including hi-res 192/24 stereo remixes, 5.1 Dolby Digital surround remixes, and Dolby Atmos remixes. The tracks are also available on various other physical and digital formats.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Listen to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ New Song ‘Can’t Let Go’

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a new single, "Can't Let Go," ahead of their upcoming album Raise the Roof. The song was originally written by Randy Weeks and recorded by Lucinda Williams for her 1998 album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Williams' version of the song earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
myq105.com

Paul Stanley Tests Positive for COVID-19, KISS Show Postponed

Paul Stanley is the latest touring artist to test positive for COVID-19 resulting in at least one postponed tour date on KISS’ farewell tour. In a statement, the band confirmed Stanley testing positive and detailed their various COVID precautions. “Tonight’s KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown,...
arcamax.com

David Duchovny admits learning to play guitar has been 'tough'

David Duchovny is "never" going to be a great guitar player. The 61-year-old star started playing the guitar a decade ago and despite having a long-standing love of music, he admits there are some limitations to his talent. David - whose new album is called 'Gestureland' - shared: "I only...
Athens News

Todd Snider

Stuart’s Opera House is thrilled to welcome Todd Snider back to the Stuart’s Stage! Aaron Lee Tasjan will open the show. You don’t often hear about an artist reinventing their sound eighteen albums into a celebrated career. But for Todd Snider, his latest release, First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder, isn’t so much a sudden change in direction as an arrival after years of searching.
arcamax.com

Lynda Hirsh On This Week's TV Gossip

Don Everly's death this week at 84 has left me melancholy. A picture of him and his brother Phil -- the other half of the music duo -- graced my high school locker. It was soon replaced by a photo of The Beatles. The group replaced the hit-making brothers on the music charts. The British invasion pushed singers like Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Paul Anka off the record charts. The British were not just coming; they had arrived. The Rolling Stones, The Dave Clark Five and The Kinks were all the rage. The brothers kept touring and singing until an event worthy of any soap opera occurred. They were performing when Phil realized Don was drunk. He was furious. He smashed his guitar and bounded off the stage. Don announced to the fans, "This is the end of the Everly Brothers." He was right. On stage and off, they were separate acts. A decade later, they regrouped. When a reporter asked Phil why the breakup and why the makeup, he said, "You never had a brother. That is what they do." Although most make up at Thanksgiving dinner, not the melodically gifted duo. Even when they regrouped on stage, they kept their distance off the stage. Phil explained, "Sometimes, we ignored each other. Other times, we would we would talk. We even had dinner a few times. It was never the same. We did not trust each other. I was waiting for him to be drunk. He waited for me to implode. Neither happened." Paul McCartney often cited the brothers as the inspiration for The Beatles. For years, they considered each other brothers. As Phil suggested, like brothers, they were bound to disband. Which they did. No official reason was ever given, but there were rumors that John Lennon's girlfriend -- later wife -- was branded with a scarlet letter. Married three times, Don is survived by Adela -- his wife of 24 years.
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Official Music Video for Grace’s Morrison “Daughter”

Singer-songwriter Grace Morrison’s new album Daughter features Austin City Limits Hall of Famer Lloyd Maines (father of Natalie Maines of The Chicks) and was produced by Jon Evans, longtime bassist for Linda Perry, Tori Amos, Paula Cole, Chris Cornell, and Sarah McLachlan, among others. The album is a 12-song collection that Morrison says, “The thing about this record that keeps making me chuckle is that the idea started as ‘Let’s make a 5 song stripped-down EP….really reinvent myself; but it turned into a fully-produced 15 song too long record, and wound up as 12 country songs.”

