Earlier this week, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray revealed they've become first-time parents and the Little Mix singer announced she had given birth to twins. "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤," Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram. Bandmate Perrie Edwards, who announced her own child was born earlier this week, too, commented: "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️" Perrie's child was born five days later than Leigh's, on 21 August.