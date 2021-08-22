Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm Warning issued for New York (Manhattan) by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 05:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New York (Manhattan) TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Battery Park - Harlem - Central Park * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional surge impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual surge impacts accordingly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www1.nyc.gov/site/em/ready/coastal-storms-hurricanes.page - http://maps.nyc.gov/hurricane - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes

alerts.weather.gov

Stearns County, MNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Stearns County in central Minnesota * Until noon CDT. * At 1123 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Albany, or 21 miles west of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near St. Anthony around 1130 AM CDT. Avon and Holdingford around 1135 AM CDT. St. Joseph and Collegeville around 1140 AM CDT. Sartell around 1150 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include St Wendel, Opole, St. Stephen and Farming. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Benton County, MNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MILLE LACS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1219 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Foreston, or 23 miles east of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Milaca around 1225 PM CDT. Princeton around 1230 PM CDT. Bock around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pease, Oak Park, Glendorado, Ronneby and Princeton Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
Stearns County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stearns THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL STEARNS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Minnesota.
Benton County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MILLE LACS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1219 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Foreston, or 23 miles east of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Milaca around 1225 PM CDT. Princeton around 1230 PM CDT. Bock around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pease, Oak Park, Glendorado, Ronneby and Princeton Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Brownville, North Brunswick Township, Woodbridge, South River, Highland Park, Metuchen, and Spotswood. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 11. Interstate 287 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 121 and 129. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Benton County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota Benton County in central Minnesota Northern Sherburne County in central Minnesota Southeastern Morrison County in central Minnesota * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1145 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowlus to 5 miles north of Sauk Rapids to near Rockville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near St. Cloud and Foley around 1200 PM CDT. Foreston around 1210 PM CDT. Milaca around 1215 PM CDT. Bock around 1220 PM CDT. Princeton around 1225 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Duelm, Mayhew, Morrill, Glendorado, Parent, St Cloud Airport, Pease, Oak Park, Princeton Airport and Santiago. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Blair County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Centre; Clearfield; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania Northwestern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Houtzdale, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyrone, Stormstown, Bald Eagle, Warriors Mark, Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Port Matilda, Sandy Ridge, Franklinville, Ramey, Brisbin and Glen Hope. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 49 to 66. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fayette County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Floyd .Numerous roads are damaged or have high water over them across parts of northeast Iowa. Water is very high in all waterways so flooding could become even more widespread today. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, CHICKASAW, FAYETTE, HOWARD AND WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 1126 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Montgomery County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY, NORTHWESTERN ARLINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southern New Jersey...including the following areas Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Ocean, and Southeastern Burlington. * Through this evening. * A slow-moving cold front will affect mainly southeast New Jersey through this evening. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain possible through this afternoon. With abundant low level moisture over the area, torrential downpours are likely. As storms are also expected to be slow-moving, there is an elevated potential for localized flash flooding, especially in locations that received substantial rainfall during the past couple of weeks.
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR WEST CENTRAL BUCKS AND CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 953 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Lansdale, East Norriton, Perkasie, Hatboro, Souderton, Chalfont, Hatfield, Fricks, Horsham, Skippack, Telford, and Sellersville. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 25 and 38. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Manitowoc County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 22:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manitowoc THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CALUMET, MANITOWOC AND SOUTHERN BROWN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Crook County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, northwestern Butte and northeastern Crook Counties through 445 PM MDT At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Camp Crook to 10 miles north of Colony. Movement was east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Camp Crook and West Short Pines around 425 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Antelope Butte and Lake Gardner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Outagamie County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Outagamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Outagamie THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WINNEBAGO, OUTAGAMIE AND WAUPACA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat across Winnebago County. However, a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Outagamie and central Waupaca counties until 3 am. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Freeborn County, MNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Freeborn The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Rainfall last night ranged from 6 to 8 inches in the area and the expected rainfall rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour is expected to result in flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Albert Lea, Glenville, Emmons, London, Hayward, Twin Lakes and Myrtle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Keya Paha County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Keya Paha; Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rock and eastern Keya Paha Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Springview, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burton, Nets Peak, Mills and Brocksburg. This includes Highway 12 near mile marker 61, and between mile markers 63 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Benton County, MNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Benton County in central Minnesota * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Foley, or 11 miles east of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Milaca and Foreston around 1225 PM CDT. Princeton around 1230 PM CDT. Bock around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Duelm, Mayhew, Glendorado, Parent, Ronneby, Pease, Oak Park and Princeton Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
Berks County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berks FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BERKS COUNTY At 608 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in portions of Sinking Spring and South Heidelberg Township. Several roads remain closed. Though the heavy rainfall has ended, runoff will continue to cause flooding in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, and Lyons. This includes the following highways Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Saint Helena Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tickfaw River at Liverpool. * From Monday afternoon to early Thursday morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 1.7 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida will cause the river to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon to a crest of 11.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Low lying roads and buildings near the river along with pasture and crop land will flood.

