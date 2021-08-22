Working together to achieve a more equitable recovery in Cleveland: Michael Obi and Bethia Burke

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron on Friday announced that all students, faculty, staff and contract professionals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 13. The announcement comes as the Food and Drug Administration this week fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech. The vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty and is approved for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals age 16 and older. Full approval of the Moderna vaccine is expected next month.