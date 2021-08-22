Working together to achieve a more equitable recovery in Cleveland: Michael Obi and Bethia Burke
CLEVELAND -- In late July, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced a $1.8 million award to support the Urban League of Greater Cleveland in launching a $2.25 million Revolving Loan Fund. The self-replenishing RLF will assist small businesses and entrepreneurs in Cuyahoga County with critical “gap” financing to rebuild and expand after the pandemic, paying special attention to businesses located in low-income areas. This is a huge win. But it didn’t happen without a strategic vision and deliberate coordination to shift the course of Northeast Ohio’s recovery in the right direction.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0