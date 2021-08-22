Cancel
NFL

Best receiver on the team? A surprise at safety? Terry Pluto’s Browns Scribbles

By Terry Pluto, The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I was at Browns camp Friday to watch the practice with the Giants. Here are some things I heard and saw. 1. For all the attention Odell Beckham Jr. receives, Jarvis Landry remains the best receiver on the team. Not the most athletic, which is Beckham. Nor is he the fastest. Others in orange helmet would beat him in a sprint. But in a football game where you need durability, toughness and reliability – that’s Landry.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

