“The Devil Judge” Main Cast Bids Farewell To Drama With Closing Comments

I would pick a crash and burn over just a meh project, at least when it comes to K-drama since the former is memorable and the latter part of the scrum of dramas that come and go. tvN this weekend saw the end of The Devil Judge (Demon Judge), totally primed for ratings and buzz thanks to the cast of veteran leads Ji Sung and Kim Min Jung and a topic that is about punishing the rich and powerful for their greed and misconduct. The drama dropped to mid-4% as its low ratings point and ended at 7.9% nearly breaking 8% at its high, which makes it a decent cable fare but nothing to write home about. I was super stoked about it but the first episode didn’t grab me and I think the lack of an OTP central romance just didn’t work for me as I love Ji Sung the best when he’s both scrambling to do the right thing AND it’s for the woman he loves. Those who watched the entire series, any final thoughts?