Barnstable, MA

Volleyball stars: 36 Cape Cod high school girls volleyball players to watch out for this fall

capecodtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Barnstable Red Hawks have been the standard for girls volleyball for over a decade now. Last season, they were crowned the Cape & Islands League Atlantic champions. Led by head coach Tom Turco, the Red Hawks have won 18 Division 1 State Championships and 25 South Sectional Championships. Turco's teams from 2003 to 2007 set an MIAA volleyball record with 110 consecutive match victories. Their record under Turco as a head coach is 560-29, including 10 undefeated seasons. Barnstable had seven seniors graduate last season, but they also have seven returning seniors for this upcoming season.

