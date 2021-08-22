Cancel
Uniswap Price Analysis: Bears want to pull UNI/USD price to 20-day EMA at $26

By Richard Adrian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNI/USD traded within a daily range of $27.5 – $28.5. UNI/USD is completing the handle of a cup with a handle pattern, with the cup’s bottom at $26.30. Today’s Uniswap price analysis is bearish after the coin underwent a 2.34 percent retracement to the $28.126 support level. Uniswap price action got rejected at $29.724 as the bulls attempted to breach the $30 barrier. We are expecting the altcoin to reverse towards the 20-day exponential moving average at $26.50. A zone where the bulls will be able to consolidate sufficient strength and price stability to breach through take-profit sellers near $30.

