Black Swan Gratification

2021.08.04 : View this Review Online | View Recent NDPR Reviews Walter Hopp, Phenomenology: A Contemporary Introduction, Routledge, 2020, 323pp., $42.95 (pbk), ISBN 9780367497392. Reviewed by David Woodruff Smith, University of California, Irvine Walter Hopp's excellent book is an introduction to phenomenology in the spirit of Husserl's own conception of the discipline. I am reminded of Bertrand Russell's remark on A. J. Ayer's monograph: "A delightful book. I wish I had written it myself." What is insightful and delightful in Hopp's book is its dedicated focus on the problems of phenomenology, rather than the phenomenological tradition and its historical texts. Phenomenology as we know it -- this "new science" of consciousness -- was launched by Husserl in his monumental Logical Investigations (1900-01). Hopp works chapter by chapter on particular philosophical problems, deploying concepts and distinctions he draws largely from Husserl. Only in the final two chapters does he round out his take on the... Read More.
