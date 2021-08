BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven members of a violent Baltimore gang known as “39 Babies” or “GreenTeam” have been indicted for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first-degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. Attorney General Brian Frosh joined BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison and the ATF to announce the indictment Wednesday. WJZ obtained a music video where alleged members of the gang are seen flaunting guns. It appeared to have been shot at a Baltimore elementary school. The video had more than 460,000 views. “Murder, assault and carjacking are among the hundreds of charges in the indictments of the members of the 39...