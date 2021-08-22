'Nature' animates discussion between 19th-century Transcendentalists Emerson and Thoreau

Ole Johnny Mudd thanked the writer, Louisa May Alcott, for her contributions and her advice, and he mounted the magic broom again. She slipped quietly back into her grave. As he flew away again toward the near past, Ole Johnny Mudd suddenly found himself in the middle of a forest. He came upon a man, who looked surprisingly modern. He wore colorful clothing that was somewhat outlandish, and he had long hair and a beard. He reminded Ole Johnny Mudd of the "beatniks" of his own time who had fled from the cities and tried to find their own identities in Nature. He just had to be Henry David Thoreau, the father of all the flower children, who had been inspired by this "transcendentalist."