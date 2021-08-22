Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Nature' animates discussion between 19th-century Transcendentalists Emerson and Thoreau

worcestermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransformative, transportive and timely. The critically acclaimed outdoor walking play "Nature" is all of that and more: It’s also massively entertaining!. Developed by Minneapolis-based TigerLion Arts, a production company headed by actor and script writer Tyson Forbes and his wife, director Markell Kiefer, "Nature" explores our relationship to the natural world through an imagined conversation between Concord natives Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, the 19th-century authors and naturalists and figureheads of the Transcendentalist movement.

www.worcestermag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Person
Henry David Thoreau
Person
Thoreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigerlion Arts#Concord#The Fruitlands Museum#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Lovell, MEBangor Daily News

19th century wit and wisdom at the Lovell library on Thursday

LOVELL — Whatever did New England villagers do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? It is not surprising that our ancestors warmed up those long, cold evenings with social entertainments from music and dancing to charades, sewing circles and neighborhood suppers. Jo Radner, a retired professor from American University and past president of the American Folklore Society and the National Storytelling Network, has been studying wintertime amusements in rural 19th century Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Join us on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 7-8 p.m. for a very entertaining evening!
EntertainmentSentinel & Enterprise

‘Nature’ explores Emerson, Thoreau and the great outdoors

If you feel a tad nervous savoring a live play indoors, consider heading to the great outdoors and enjoying “Nature, A Walking Play.”. This immersive, family-friendly piece tells the story of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau’s friendship and their shared love of the natural world. Presented by the...
Books & LiteratureTaos News

Midnight Ride Part II

Ole Johnny Mudd thanked the writer, Louisa May Alcott, for her contributions and her advice, and he mounted the magic broom again. She slipped quietly back into her grave. As he flew away again toward the near past, Ole Johnny Mudd suddenly found himself in the middle of a forest. He came upon a man, who looked surprisingly modern. He wore colorful clothing that was somewhat outlandish, and he had long hair and a beard. He reminded Ole Johnny Mudd of the "beatniks" of his own time who had fled from the cities and tried to find their own identities in Nature. He just had to be Henry David Thoreau, the father of all the flower children, who had been inspired by this "transcendentalist."
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Weaving the amazing tale of fiber artist Judith Scott

Melissa Sweet is the best-selling author/artist behind more than 100 books for kids, including two Caldecott Honor Books and the recent “Unbound: The Life + Art of Judith Scott.”. Judith Scott (1943-2005) was born with Down syndrome in addition to being deaf and largely nonverbal. She was institutionalized for decades...
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Joyce Carol Oates captures the wobbly reality of widowhood in 'Breathe'

- - - Joyce Carol Oates dedicated her new novel, "Breathe," to her second husband, Charles Gross, who died in 2019. The overlaps between the novel and reality are impossible to miss. Like Oates, the lead character of "Breathe," Michaela, is a successful writer and teacher. And she's mourning the death of her husband, Gerard, who, like Gross, was a neuroscientist. Michaela's anguish is intense from the start, as she observes Gerard on his deathbed: "Pleading in desperation," she writes. "In childish hope, unreason. Begging your husband Breathe! Don't stop breathing!"
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

The Long Unpredictable Life of Art: Francine Prose on Teaching James Alan McPherson to Incarcerated Students

This spring, the second spring of the Covid-19 pandemic, I taught, under the auspices of the Bard Prison Initiative, at the Eastern Correctional Facility, a men’s maximum security prison in Napanoch, New York. The conditions for remote learning were challenging. The only screens in the Eastern school were reserved for math classes, so the humanities had to be taught on speakerphone. I couldn’t see my students, and they couldn’t see me. Also the acoustics were bad. My students could hear me, but they needed to cross the room, one by one, and speak directly into the phone in order for me to hear them.
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Books & Literaturesagharborexpress.com

Judy Batalion Takes Part in Author Discussion Series

On Thursday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m., author Judy Batalion will discuss her New York Times best-seller, “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” as part of The Hampton Synagogue Author Discussion Series. One of the most important stories of World War II,...
Boston, MAlinkbostonhomes.com

Waterfront - North End - Financial District neighborhood notes

Celebrate with the North End in honoring patron Saint Anthony with colorful parades, religious services, strolling singers, live entertainment and an abundance of great Italian and American food through Sunday, Aug. 29. The highlight of the Feast is the 10-hour procession of the Statue of Saint Anthony through the streets...
worcestermag.com

Poetry Town: 'Turning Point (Elm Park)'

Slush seeking substantiating solace. skating like in a Rockwell painting. old man with a fishing pole next to the iron bridge. before, behind or beyond. Robert Eugene Perry is a poet and author of several books, his most recent collection of poetry, “Surrendering to the Path,” was released by Human Error Publishing in 2020.
Books & Literatureindiacurrents.com

On Tagore’s Trails in America

As a young man, Rabindranath Tagore was deeply impressed with the works of 19th-century American writers Waldo Emerson and Walt Whitman. Their works, he had felt, resonated with oriental ideas and feelings. The way America had fought for her freedom from the British and championed freedom as a fundamental human right had also left a lasting impression on the Indian poet-philosopher. Possibly, this had prompted him to send his eldest son Rathindranath to America in 1906, instead of England, which was the usual choice for affluent Indian families for their children’s higher education back in those days.
Harleysville, PAMontgomery News

Hecklerfest recreates 18th and 19th century life

HARLEYSVILLE -- As anyone who has studied history knows, history is more than just names and dates of people and events from the past. History is the story of how people lived in various time periods. What the Heckler Plains Folklife Society recreates at Hecklerfest is a re-enactment of a small portion of 18th and 19th Century living. What did people eat; where did the food come from; how important was the garden; what chores did the children have — are just a few of the aspects of colonial life that will be on display in a hands-on presentation at this year’s Hecklerfest.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Learn About 19th-Century French Painter’s Love of Pets

Currently (through September 19), the Cleveland Museum of Art has a special exhibition called Private Lives: Home and Family in the Art of the Nabis, Paris, 1889–1900. It focuses on a small circle of artists, of whom the best known were Pierre Bonnard and Edouard Vuillard, whose work focused on domestic life and intimate relationships. Humble activities such as sewing, gardens and eating meals served as their subject matter, often concealing complex emotions and relationships under the surface.
Lifestyleworcestermag.com

Connell Sanders: Glamping for the Gram

I love my husband, but when I found out he had never even seen the 2015 Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Vogue cover, I was horrified. “You know — Kaylor?” I asked, dumbfounded. “I do not,” he insisted. “Their Airstream trip in Big Sur?” I pressed. “I got nothing,” he...
Books & Literaturewshu.org

Book Review: Monument

It can’t be easy writing a new book in a series because you have to consider readers who may be coming to you for the first time, as well as keep up with characters fans tell you they want to see back. But longtime Richmond Virginia newspaperman Howard Owen showed 10 books ago in his Willie Black murder mysteries that he can continue to create absorbing new challenges for Willie, his smart, sardonic, biracial protagonist reporter, now 60, and still working the police night beat because — well, a couple of novels back — he misbehaved. We wouldn’t have it any other way.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy