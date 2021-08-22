'Nature' animates discussion between 19th-century Transcendentalists Emerson and Thoreau
Transformative, transportive and timely. The critically acclaimed outdoor walking play "Nature" is all of that and more: It’s also massively entertaining!. Developed by Minneapolis-based TigerLion Arts, a production company headed by actor and script writer Tyson Forbes and his wife, director Markell Kiefer, "Nature" explores our relationship to the natural world through an imagined conversation between Concord natives Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, the 19th-century authors and naturalists and figureheads of the Transcendentalist movement.www.worcestermag.com
