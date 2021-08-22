Cancel
Song to Get You Through the Week: Surf's up for the Jacklights on 'Beach'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were at their recent show at Ralph's Rock Diner, you would know that Boston band the Jacklights are capable of delivering a blistering set of straight-up rock 'n' roll. They have presence and energy, and their music has a satisfying punk crunch to it. Really, there's no better way to get a feel for what a band is made of then seeing them live, but still, studio recordings do have the advantage of showing different layers and textures. That's certainly the case with the Jacklights' recent music video, “Beach.”

