Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Manchester United Won't Sell Paul Pogba This Summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United will not sell Paul Pogba this summer despite rumours linking the Frenchman with an exit from Old Trafford. Pogba is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain. If he refuses to sign a contract extension, the midfielder could leave on a free next summer, but Solskjaer is confident the 28-year-old will stay on at the club.