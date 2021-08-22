Cancel
Environment

Hurricane Henri nears Eastern Long Island and Southern New England, NHC says

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The outer bands of Hurricane Henri are moving onshore in Eastern Long Island and Southern New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

By 5 a.m. (0900 GMT), Henri was about 80 miles (125 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point in New York state, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the NHC said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)

