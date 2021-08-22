Forecast: Hot & Humid, Pop-Up Storm

Henri is making a run for the Northeast today, and will bring heavy, flooding rainfall along with widespread power outages and damaging winds from New York City on north today into tonight. The closed low over the D.C. area will be steering the storm toward a landfall over eastern Long Island later this morning. It will still cause rough surf and a high chance of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches, so those with beach plans will need to keep that in mind.

The low and the trough that it is embedded in will still reach down into the Triangle today, but the main focus will be to our east. We could see an afternoon thunderstorm fire up over the region, but the better chance will be for the coast and areas of east of Interstate 95. Any storms that do fire will diminish this evening. Downpours will be less of a threat as moisture across the area drops considerably.

The trough will still linger right along the coast to just offshore tomorrow, but ridging begins to build back into the area from the west. This gives us a higher chance for dry weather locally, with a weak surface high pressure building in as well. Thunderstorm chances should be confined to areas very close to the coast. With temperatures in the low 90s and dew points likely still in the low 70s, it will feel quite steamy over the region.

Ridging aloft will continue to strengthen through the week and eventually overcome that weakness along the coast. We could see some of the remnant energy pushing west as the Bermuda high builds Tuesday night into Wednesday, so we play up the storm chance a little more for midweek. We also have to watch for the chance that another disturbance rotates around the upper high Thursday. Right now this looks like the highest chance for the week.

Behind that, we settle into a pattern with diurnal showers and thunderstorms over the region for Friday into next weekend. We will keep our eyes on a couple of fronts that will try to push southward toward us, but our current feeling is that the Bermuda high remains strong enough to dissipate them before they can get close enough to really have much of an effect. Instead, the heat and humidity will continue to give us a sweltering finish to August.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart