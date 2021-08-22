Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cuba’s health system buckles under strain of overwhelming Covid surge

By Ed Augustin in Havana
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmvOQ_0bZJ2Pai00

Julia, a community doctor in Havana, was drafted to the intensive care unit soon after Covid-19 first reached Cuba.

Last week, her cousin died from the virus. This week, she also tested positive amid a surge in cases which has pushed the island’s vaunted health service to its limits and prompted rare public criticism from Cuban doctors.

“It hurts to see people die from this terrible virus,” she said, recovering at home from nausea after being injected with an immune booster. “The mood among doctors gets worse by the day.”

After recording one of the world’s lowest Covid rates last year , Cuba now has one of the western hemisphere’s highest. The island, which reported 12,225 confirmed cases in all of 2020, has reported almost 50 times that so far this year. And with the Delta variant having taken root, a lack of medical supplies is crippling the medical response.

“There are no antibiotics, no painkillers, the basic list of medicines is almost all out of stock,” said Daniela, a family doctor in Havana who has hardly had a day off since the pandemic began.

In the face of extreme scarcity, doctors are increasingly prescribing herbal remedies. Mortuaries are overwhelmed. The country’s main oxygen factory recently broke down, compounding the intensive care crisis.

Cuba last year hospitalised everybody who tested positive for Covid, including asymptomatic cases. But even for a country with the world’s highest doctor-to-patient ratio , average daily case loads of 9,000 have made that protocol unworkable. Now children, the elderly, pregnant women and severe cases are hospitalised, while others must isolate at home.

Hundreds of doctors have been brought back from international “missions” abroad – a major hard currency generator for the state – to support exhausted colleagues. But the move has not been enough to stop the system, which last year was a model of test, track and isolate , from fraying.

“I was at home for eight days and nobody came to see me,” said Oscar, a hotel worker from Cienfuegos who came down with Covid last month.

Related: ‘New wave of volatility’: Covid stirs up grievances in Latin America

The pandemic, which eliminated tourism, and US sanctions have knocked billions of dollars from state coffers, creating a dire economic crisis and contributing to unprecedented political unrest on the island. Strapped for cash, Cuba’s public health system has been forced to perform triage: focusing on expensive vaccine production at the expense of other medical supplies.

The prime minister, Manuel Marrero, last week recognised the depth of the crisis in uncharacteristically forthright language.

Provinces “lack antigen tests [and] medicines”, he told party officials in Cienfuegos. “But there are more complaints about subjective problems than objective problems. When you add up the [complaints about] lack of medicines, they are less than the number of complaints about mistreatment, lack of care, and home visits.”

His comments provoked outcry on social media, and 23 doctors in the eastern province of Holguin posted a video rebuttal on Facebook.

“We want to keep saving lives,” said Dr Daily Almaguer, a heart specialist, in the video. “We are not the ones responsible for our country’s healthcare collapse.”

The doctors have since been summoned by authorities.

The spike, unimaginable last year, comes as Cuban scientists race to achieve immunity through vaccination. Cuba is the smallest country in the world to have developed its own Covid vaccines . Both Soberana 2 and Abdala have an efficacy rate of over 90%, according to clinical trials.

But US sanctions – supercharged by Trump, left in place by Biden – have slowed rollout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9hvM_0bZJ2Pai00
Children wearing masks as a precaution amid the spread of the new coronavirus run across a street in Havana. Photograph: Ramón Espinosa/AP

Since the outgoing Trump administration designated Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism”, firms have taken fright and just a handful of banks in the world will now transfer funds from Cuban entities, complicating imports.

Cuban scientists say industrial scale production of Soberana 2 was stalled for weeks as they could not source an essential component.

“The lack of one small ingredient or one small control item can really throw production off,” said Gail Reed, executive editor of Medicc Review, a peer-reviewed health journal.

“US sanctions have had a nefarious, even lethal, effect on Cuba’s ability to face down the latest surge.”

Though slow out of the starting blocks, Cuba now has the third highest vaccination rate in Latin America (behind Chile and Uruguay). Twenty-seven per cent of the population have now been fully vaccinated, and 44% have received at least one dose.

Come September, scientists say, the island will have produced enough doses to vaccinate the whole population.

“We remain in combat against the pandemic,” said Dr Gerardo Guillén, Abdala’s lead developer. “The vaccines are working, as the data is now showing,” he added, referring to falling infection and mortality rates in Havana, where the mass vaccination campaign began.

Until millions more are fully vaccinated, the country’s exhausted army of underpaid doctors must trudge on.

“We are doing the impossible,” said Julia, the community doctor still mourning the death of her cousin. “Despite the lack of medicines, gloves and oxygen, doctors are fighting to save lives. They really are heroes.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Latin America#Health System#Cuban#Medicc Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

The US report into Covid’s origins is little use in averting another pandemic

US intelligence services have just briefed the president, Joe Biden, on the results of their 90-day investigation into the origins of Covid-19. They were asked to test two hypotheses: that it had a “natural” origin, or that it escaped from a lab. Preliminary reports suggest that their findings are inconclusive.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 42,159 COVID cases, 1,056 death in 24 hours

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil had 42,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,056 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 20,108,746 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 561,762, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.
Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Two additional diplomats hit by Havana Syndrome in Germany

At least two Berlin-based US diplomats have gone in for medical treatment after experiencing symptoms associated with the “Havana Syndrome”, according to new reporting from The Wall Street Journal. The diplomats’ work reportedly touched on issues concerning Russia, including cyber security and gas exports, according to the Journal. Russia has...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

CDC adds Israel to highest-risk countries for catching Covid-19

The US Centers for Disease Control is advising Americans to stop traveling to Israel after giving the country its highest risk warning for Covid-19. On Monday, the CDC raised Israel’s Covid-19 risk for travellers to level 4, its highest risk level. The CDC recommends that US travellers avoid visiting Israel,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge

HAVANA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Cuba’s public health minister said on Sunday efforts were underway to restart the country’s main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the death toll from COVID-19 on Saturday reached 98, equal to the pandemic record. Minister Jose Angel Portal’s appearance on the state’s...
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

From ground zero to zero tolerance – how China learnt from its COVID response to quickly stamp out its latest outbreak

Cases of COVID-19 are surging around the world, but the course of the pandemic varies widely country to country. To provide you with a global view as we approach a year and a half since the official declaration of the pandemic, The Conversation editors from around the world commissioned articles looking at specific countries and where they are now in combating the pandemic. Here, Mike Toole, Professor of International Health at the Burnet Institute, writes about how China went from pandemic epicentre with a dark history of silencing those who spoke out about the risks of the virus, to rapidly containing...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Coronavirus surge pushes Cuba's healthcare system to brink

HAVANA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cuba is bringing back hundreds of doctors working abroad and converting hotels into isolation centers and hospitals in order to battle a COVID-19 crisis that is overwhelming healthcare and mortuary services in parts of the Caribbean island. The country, which managed to contain infections for...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Hotels become hospitals as Cuba battles soaring COVID cases

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s hot spot for COVID-19 infections has shifted to the central province of Ciego de Avila, where officials are converting hotels into hospitals. Instead of tourists, the Hotel Ciego de Avila will hold up to 240 low-risk pediatric patients, officials say, while the Las Canas Motel will have 53 beds for pregnant women with the coronavirus.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Is India entering endemic stage of coronavirus?

A top scientist from the WHO recently said that India may have reached the endemic stage of Covid-19. The BBC's Zoya Mateen explains what this means for the country's fight against the virus. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist, on Tuesday said that India seems to...
WorldIdaho8.com

Israelis told to ‘stop embracing’, elderly urged to get booster as Covid-19 cases spike

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is warning that Israelis over 60 are at risk unless they go get their third booster shot immediately. In a recorded audio message meant to be forwarded to friends and family, Bennett said that in the next two to three weeks anyone who is over the age of 60 and has not yet received their third vaccine is six times more likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus, compared to those who are five days past their third shot.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 33,933 to over

Brasilia [Brazil], August 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,933 to 20,319,000 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 966 to 567,862 people within the same...

Comments / 0

Community Policy