Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Latest: Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon said Sunday that it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Air Base#Atlas Air#Delta Air Lines#Omni Air#Hawaiian Airlines#Department#Ministry Of Defense#British#Afghans#Twitter#Taliban#Ap#Americans#Kyiv#Ukrainians#The Wall Street Journal#Usa Today#Air Force#Air Mobility Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver-Based United Airlines Employees Deployed To Help Evacuate Afghanistan Refugees

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based airline employees are now directly assisting the U.S. Military in their effort to evacuate refugees from Afghanistan. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas confirmed multiple United Airlines staff members have been directly involved in the evacuation of Afghanistan following the Pentagon enacting the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), a 70-year-old government program that calls on commercial airlines to assist the government in times of crisis. (credit: United Airlines) United Airlines employees from Denver are now helping the military with ground coordination, translation and medical aid. The employees who are working in the CRAF mission are not working in Kabul, Afghanistan but...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

'That’s all they have': Delta employees help evacuate Afghan refugees

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines sent three planes this week to Afghanistan in response to the Department of Defense calling up the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help evacuate Afghans and U.S. personnel as Taliban forces recapture the country. The Atlanta-based airline posted about the experience on its Facebook page...
Aerospace & Defenseleedaily.com

A Secret Space Weapon Developed By The Us Military Could Be Declassified Shortly

Top Defense Department officials have been striving for a long time to declassify the status of a secret space weapon program and provide a real-world demonstration of its powers. In short, A secret space weapon developed by the US military could be declassified shortly. According to insiders, Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is spearheading the initiative, which is high enough to conclude that the anti-satellite technology could have been presented at this year’s National Space Symposium.
Militaryspectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: US releases names of troops killed in Kabul

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

Most NATO countries end Afghanistan mission as airlifts wane

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.
Militaryspectrumlocalnews.com

Biden warns of more attacks as military begins final pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) — On alert for more terrorist attacks, the U.S. military has begun its final withdrawal from Afghanistan in the closing stages of a frantic airlift of Americans, Afghans and others desperate to escape Taliban rule before the evacuation shuts down. President Joe Biden said Saturday that commanders told him an attack was “highly likely” over the next 24 to 36 hours.
Worldtheintelligencer.com

The Latest: Pakistan asks hotels to prepare for evacuees

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities are asking hotels in the capital, Islamabad, to stop taking reservations in order to make room for foreigners who are passing through after being evacuated from Afghanistan. The overnight request asked hoteliers to halt new reservations for 21 days, giving priority to foreign guests with flights...
WorldDefense One

Qatar Helping US Fly Afghanistan Evacuees to Germany

Qatar’s military and state-owned airline are helping the U.S. military and American air carriers fly Afghanistan evacuees between the Middle East and Europe, according to U.S. officials. While the flights are not part of the U.S. airline mobilization ordered earlier this week, they are being coordinated by the U.S. Air...
ImmigrationNavy Times

8 US bases in Europe prepared to accept as many as 25,000 Afghan refugees

More than 7,000 Afghan evacuees have been processed through Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, where they’re expected to spend up to two weeks finalizing their visas before resettling in the U.S., the head of U.S. European Command told reporters on Wednesday. Other bases are prepared...
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

United Airlines completes first Afghanistan rescue mission

United Airlines has completed its first flight as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which is assisting in the effort to evacuate American citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. The flight landed at Dulles International Airport with approximately 340 American military personnel,...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Pentagon asks commercial airlines to assist Afghanistan evacuation efforts

The Pentagon said Sunday it is formally seeking assistance from commercial airlines to help relocate evacuees from Afghanistan. Driving the news: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the first stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), asking 18 commercial aircraft from several airlines to support the U.S. military in its efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies. It's the third time a CRAF was activated in the program's history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy