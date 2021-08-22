Here Is Why ‘James Bond’ Star Daniel Craig Won’t Leave His Fortunes to His Kids From Both Marriages

When parents pass on, the custom is that their children inherit the fruits of their life labor, but it won't be the case with famed actor Daniel Craig's kids.

The James Bond star Daniel Craig calls inheritance "distasteful" and says he won't be leaving his millions to his two daughters, one with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and one with his current wife, Rachel Weisz.

The 53-year-old actor says he would rather give his money to charity, as that would make him happier than leaving the money to his children.

He refers to the famous adage that says that if one dies rich, they have failed at life. The actor married his wife, Rachel Weisz, in 2011 and share a daughter.

They are, however, extremely private about their personal life and are rarely seen outdoors with her. In 2018, while pregnant with their daughter, Rachel announced that she was ecstatic to be having a baby with Craig.

She couldn't wait to be a mom for the second time and went ahead to give a hint about the kind of parent she would be to her daughter, saying:

"I'm a bit of a pushover as a mother. I'm not super strict. I love it so I'm a very happy mother."

Soon after the birth of their baby girl, Rachel revealed that they were not planning on having any more kids. In fact, only a year after their daughter's birth, Craig says he is exhausted, and understandably so, seeing as it is not easy raising a child.

Despite the couple trying to keep their lives private, including their baby girl's name, it might have slipped to the public through Craigs older daughter Ella.

Ella posted a gingerbread house during Christmas of 2020 that had her family's names placed on the roof. The names included Daniel, Rachel, Ella Henry, and Grace. The unknown "Grace" is presumed to be the little girl's name.

The two seem to have found happiness in each other and strive to keep their relationship away from the limelight.

Before marrying the "James Bond" star, Rachel says she was not interested in ever getting married, but they'd been friends for years, having met in the 90s.

Nearly two decades later, they both starred in "Dream House" as a married couple, and their romance was born, culminating in marriage in June of 2011.

Besides her daughter with Craig, Rachel shares a son, Henry, with her ex Darren Aronofsky.