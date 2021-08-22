Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here Is Why ‘James Bond’ Star Daniel Craig Won’t Leave His Fortunes to His Kids From Both Marriages

By Esther NJeri
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 6 days ago

When parents pass on, the custom is that their children inherit the fruits of their life labor, but it won't be the case with famed actor Daniel Craig's kids.

The James Bond star Daniel Craig calls inheritance "distasteful" and says he won't be leaving his millions to his two daughters, one with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and one with his current wife, Rachel Weisz.

The 53-year-old actor says he would rather give his money to charity, as that would make him happier than leaving the money to his children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfPw1_0bZJ1xVv00

He refers to the famous adage that says that if one dies rich, they have failed at life. The actor married his wife, Rachel Weisz, in 2011 and share a daughter.

They are, however, extremely private about their personal life and are rarely seen outdoors with her. In 2018, while pregnant with their daughter, Rachel announced that she was ecstatic to be having a baby with Craig.

Mr Bond himself #DanielCraig inside @candismagazine #NoTimeToDie is released 8th October.

Photo © @paulstuartfoto / @CameraPress #portait #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/RmF82yoDBC

— Camera Press (@CameraPress) August 11, 2021

She couldn't wait to be a mom for the second time and went ahead to give a hint about the kind of parent she would be to her daughter, saying:

"I'm a bit of a pushover as a mother. I'm not super strict. I love it so I'm a very happy mother."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7Men_0bZJ1xVv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tawoc_0bZJ1xVv00

Soon after the birth of their baby girl, Rachel revealed that they were not planning on having any more kids. In fact, only a year after their daughter's birth, Craig says he is exhausted, and understandably so, seeing as it is not easy raising a child.

Despite the couple trying to keep their lives private, including their baby girl's name, it might have slipped to the public through Craigs older daughter Ella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKUVA_0bZJ1xVv00

Ella posted a gingerbread house during Christmas of 2020 that had her family's names placed on the roof. The names included Daniel, Rachel, Ella Henry, and Grace. The unknown "Grace" is presumed to be the little girl's name.

The two seem to have found happiness in each other and strive to keep their relationship away from the limelight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bf8Hw_0bZJ1xVv00

Before marrying the "James Bond" star, Rachel says she was not interested in ever getting married, but they'd been friends for years, having met in the 90s.

Nearly two decades later, they both starred in "Dream House" as a married couple, and their romance was born, culminating in marriage in June of 2011.

The two seem to have found happiness in each other and strive to keep their relationship away from the limelight. Besides her daughter with Craig, Rachel shares a son, Henry, with her ex Darren Aronofsky.

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
324K+
Followers
31K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Fiona Loudon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Fortunes#Camera Press#Daniel Rachel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Stepkids Mocked Me after Their Father’s Death and Got Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

My stepchildren stuck it to me after their father's demise, and I couldn't stand it. But I took solace in the fact that they did not get away with it. I'm a 32-year-old with no biological kids to call my own, and I've been with the same man — Eric — for more than five years. When we tied the knot, I became a stepmom to his two boys by signing to have parental rights over both of them.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Is Kelly Ripa's son the next James Bond?

He's like a slice of double O heaven! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' oldest son, Michael Consuelos, may be stepping into the shoes of one of the most famous spies of all time... James Bond. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host teased his followers with a now-deleted, smoldering image...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Martin Campbell: Bond bosses will take time replacing Daniel Craig

'Casino Royale' director Martin Campbell has suggested that 007 chiefs will take before deciding who will replace Daniel Craig as the legendary spy. Martin Campbell has predicted that 'James Bond' chiefs will take a "big deep breath" before deciding on the next 007. The 77-year-old filmmaker helmed the Bond movies...
Movies411mania.com

Martin Campbell Would Return to the James Bond Franchise If Asked

Martin Campbell has directed two of the most beloved modern James Bond films, and he says he’d return to the franchise if given the opportunity. Campbell, who directed both 1995’s GoldenEye and 2006’s Casino Royale, spoke with JoBlo promoting his new film The Protege and was asked if he’d ever be interested in directing another 007 movie.
MoviesCollider

Daniel Craig to Make $100 Million From 'Knives Out' Sequels, Other Star Salaries Revealed

Do movie stars still matter or is well-known IP what drives people to theaters these days? It's a tricky question, but the short answer indicates that the right balance of both is key to success in the streaming age, when Hollywood has changed its metric of success from box office prowess to streaming views and subscriber numbers -- a shift that has only accelerated over the course of the pandemic. Whether this shift was bound to happen no matter what or simply exacerbated by the pandemic, we'll never know for sure, but either way, one thing remains clear -- movie stars still want to be paid like movie stars no matter where their work debuts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Daniel Craig Says He Plans on Doing This Surprising Thing With His Fortune

Daniel Craig knows exactly how much money he wants to have at the end of his life: none. In a resurfaced interview with the UK magazine Saga, the James Bond star explained that he does not believe in leaving inheritances and that his philosophy on wealth means not keeping it all for yourself and your family. As a major movie star, there's no doubt that Craig has a lot of money—he reportedly made $25 million for starring in the upcoming 007 film, No Time to Die—and he's very clear on his stance when it comes to handling it. Read on to see what Craig had to tell the magazine about his fortune and to learn more about his two kids.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Breaking Bad, James Bond and Marvel stars join all-star cast of new movie

Wes Anderson's untitled new film has already signed up an impressive cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Rupert Friend, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. But now he is adding even more famous faces to the ensemble!. As detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, the auteur...
Celebritiesgamingideology.com

James Bond star Sean Connery ‘hated’ role and gave away his salary

Sean Connery would have turned 91 today on August 25, 2021. The iconic Scottish actor made his debut as James Bond in the very first Eon film, 1962’s Dr No. He continued to star in the films with Eon until Diamonds are Forever, which was his last venture. At that point, however, he was tired of playing the hero.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Next James Bond: Marvel Star Threatens Tom Hardy Leading Role After Movie Success

The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, will be released next month, bringing Daniel Craig’s journey as 007 to a resounding end. After he steps back from playing the iconic hero, another actor will take his place. While his replacement hasn’t been announced yet, the odds have so far been largely in favor of Venom actor Tom Hardy.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Daniel Craig makes very surprising comments about his children

Daniel Craig is notoriously private when it comes to his family. And his latest comments have certainly come as a surprise to fans. The James Bond star is a proud father to two children; Ella, 29, from his relationship with Fiona Loudon and a two-year-old daughter, whose name has not been disclosed, with wife Rachel Weisz.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig’s Relationship Timeline

The perfect timing! After being friends for years, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig formed a romantic relationship after working on their first project together. In February 2010, Weisz and Craig connected on the set of Dream House. Several months later, the Lovely Bones actress split from director Darren Aronofsky after nine years together. The former couple welcomed son Henry in 2006.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Daniel Craig Will Not Leave Inheritance For His Children

The man famous for playing agent 007 is keen on making sure that his kids don’t have easy access to that James Bond lifestyle. No lavish suits and martinis, at least not from dad’s pile of cash. The British actor, Daniel Craig, has reportedly been able to rack up a personal fortune of 160 million dollars from his work in movies like the aforementioned James Bond franchise and projects like the Golden Compass. Apparently, though, he has no plans of allowing his kids to use up that money when he is no longer around.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Daniel Craig Will Not Leave Ca$h to Kids

Daniel Craig plans to leave his inheritance to his kids because it’s “distasteful.”. “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful,” he recently told the UK’s Candis Magazine. “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy