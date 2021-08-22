Jones Senior High School Career and Technical Education Program Receives BOSCH Grant

We are pleased to announce that the Bosch Community Fund Board of Trustees has approved this grant, ‘This grant will support the CTE and Beyond program at Jones Senior High School and associated costs including the purchase of drone building kits, video production animation tools, robotics kits and coding kits, for $15,621.00. The Computer Science teacher is Mrs. Ava Williams and the JCPS Director of Career and Technical Education is Dr. Barbara W. Lee. Congratulations to all those involved.