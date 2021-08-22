Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

America is dead

By David Colborne
thenevadaindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you ask: Yes, I’ve read a history book or two. I’m well aware that the United State of America has been through hard times — harder times than we’re going through now, even. Like most straight white guys my age, yes, I “had a thing” for the Civil War, and yes, I used to root for the underdog before I eventually wised up and realized it’s a good thing, actually, that agrarian slave states were and remain underdogs to (comparatively) free, industrialized people. Oh, and yes, I also watched Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and read Rick Perlstein’s Nixonland, so, even though my parents were still in elementary school during 1968, I’m well aware things got a little heated back then (not just in the United States, either — The Lost World of Communism’s episode on Czechoslovakia includes several touching stories about the Prague Spring and its fallout).

thenevadaindependent.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuscarora, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Elko, NV
City
Goldfield, NV
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Perlstein
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nixonland#The Prague Spring#Taliban#The Library Of Congress#Chevrolet#Pre Soviet#British#Western Europeans#The Stewart Indian School#Mormon#The Native Americans#The Nevada State Police#Chinese#American#Jew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
Vietnam
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights take center stage, with GOP-controlled legislatures considering or passing bills that would restrict ballot box access.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 2

Community Policy