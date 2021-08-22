Hurricane Local Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth This product covers Southern New England **HENRI CONTINUES TO WEAKEN OVER LAND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles west-northwest of Nantucket MA or about 50 miles west-southwest of Providence RI - 41.6N 72.4W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West-northwest or 290 degrees at 7 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Henri is inland and weakening as it continues to push further inland. Henri will lift northwestward into early Monday morning. Henri then will move eastward across southern New England moving into the Gulf of Maine on Tuesday. Flooding rain is still a risk as Henri exits the region. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Connecticut and western Massachusetts tonight. As Henri moves across southern New England tomorrow there will be renewed rainfall that may produce flooding. Remain well guarded against life- threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. * WIND: Little to no additional wind impacts expected. - Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. - Emergency response teams are attending to casualty situations as needed. - Emergency work crews are restoring essential community infrastructure as necessary. - If you have an emergency dial 9 1 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: RECOVERY PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check to see if everyone in your group is OK. Administer first aid to those who are injured. If possible, call 9 1 1 for any serious injuries. Remember, it may be difficult for emergency responders to arrive quickly. Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do not tie up communications systems. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the all clear. Allow time for officials to inspect bridges and overpasses and to mark washed-out roads. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.