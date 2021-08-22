This Is How The White Population Is Actually Changing Based On New Census Data

Do you think reparations are overdue to Blacks in the United States? There has been lots of talk of Blacks getting money from the government for being descendants of the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade. There is 1 Presidential Candidate who thinks Black people aren’t owed reparations for slavery but instead are owed reparations from the US Government’s failure to honor its promise of land from Special Field Orders No. fifteen. Special Field Orders No. 15 were military orders issued during the American Civil War by General Tecumseh Sherman, the commander of the Military Division of the Mississippi of the United States Army. These Special Orders ordered the confiscation of four hundred thousand 400,000 acres of land along the Atlantic coast of South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida and the dividing of it into parcels for about 18,000 formerly enslaved Black families and other Africans then living in the area. Special Orders # fifteen was disregarded by the United States Government and the promise was reneged by President Andrew Johnson. Chomi Prag, a single Mother of 3 young sons, is a Presidential Candidate. Chomi is also an Attorney and Author of 3 published books. There are huge changes Ms. Prag will implement in the United States of America. See her Positions and Issues here https://chomiprag.com.