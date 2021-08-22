Book review: Historical novel based on girl's voyage on ill-fated Titanic

This riveting book is a collection of 10 interviews with women who took part in the Second World War in differing roles, from munitions worker to radar operator, land girl to Air Transport Auxiliary pilot. Skilful questioning by Lucy Fisher has drawn out stories that are not only fascinating in themselves but contain the sort of detail that would only strike those present at the time. “The day the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima everybody who had cars fixed their horns and left them on for about 24 hours,” said Betty Webb, sent from Bletchley Park to the Pentagon in Washington as she had been working on Japanese information. “It was the most appalling cacophony.”