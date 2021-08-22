Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book review: Historical novel based on girl's voyage on ill-fated Titanic

Florida Times-Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReluctantly, 12-year-old Ruth Becker was forced on a grand adventure that soon became a horror. Born in India to missionary parents, Ruth, her mother, 4-year-old sister Marion and 2-year-old brother Richard, were traveling to America so Richard could have needed medical care. They would first travel by train in India, then in a ship over the Arabian Sea, through the Suez Canal, across the Mediterranean Sea and up the Atlantic coast to England where the father had secured them a berth on the luxury liner Titanic‘s maiden voyage to America. A director of an orphanage, he planned to join them in America after his replacement was found.

www.jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Missionary#Acrobats#Historical Fiction#Book Review#Indian#Wirgau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Related
Boats & Watercraftsallthatsinteresting.com

Astounding Titanic Facts That Reveal The Full Story Of The Doomed Ocean Liner

From how and where it sank to the few people who survived, these facts about the Titanic illustrate the true tragedy behind one of history's most infamous disasters. As the RMS Titanic sank into the icy black waters of the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, it took more than two thirds of its 2,200 passengers and crew along with it. When the shocking story made its way back to land, the world struggled to fathom all of the facts about the Titanic and its demise.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Human history, found inside a seashell

- - - In "The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans," Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history - scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic - of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett's book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

Book Review: 'Horse Girls' is spurred on by heartwarming stories

You were determined not to get bit. But in a totally different meaning of the word, you were equally determined that your horse would accept one. Without a bit in his mouth, he wouldn’t turn, slow down, or stop when you wanted to ride – and of course, as in “Horse Girls,” edited by Halimah Marcus, the ride’s the thing.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Book Review: Higgins sails into terror in debut novel

How did Jeffrey James Higgins, Bromfield Class of ’83, go from sailing a Sunfish on Bare Hill Pond to writing “Furious,” his debut novel in which two characters sail a 62-foot yacht across the Indian Ocean into terror?. They are connected in a way, said Higgins in a recent telephone...
Books & Literaturekeizertimes.com

Book review: Adult camping books

It was the first thing you noticed: no cars, no neighbors' radios, no sirens, nothing but crickets and the sound of wind through leaves. The second thing you noticed were the stars because, without street lights, you can see them. Sometimes, you wish you could camp forever or maybe you could just read about it instead...?
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: An impressive history of English gardens

"England’s Magnificent Gardens"" It’s no secret that many Americans are obsessed with all things British, so they may welcome this impressive book about the history of English gardens. It deals with notable estates and dozens of English gardeners, one of whom created a 150-acre lake at Blenheim that took more than five years to excavate. Once it was scooped out, it took two full years to fill with water.
Key West, FLFlorida Times-Union

Book review: Three women's lives intersect in 1930s Key West

"The Last Train to Key West" In “The Last Train to Key West,” best-selling author Chanel Cleeton has crafted another work of historical fiction spun in part from her family’s exodus from their homeland in reaction to the Cuban Revolution. Three women. Strangers with disparate lives. Two Americans — one...
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

Book Review: Rappahannock’s own T.C. Pellegatta has published his second book of poems

It was symbolically a Christmas in July for Rappahannock County because “Lyric, Words on a Page II,”a new book of poetry by T.C. Pellegatta Jr., was published last month. I had the opportunity to review Ted Pellegatta’s previous works of art, he is a fellow former Marine and his first his book, “Lyric Words on a Page” captured his gifted use of words to leave lasting poetic imagery of America and especially Rappahannock County, Virginia, and thus celebrate with grace and dignity those live in such a unique place:
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

Reinventing the Historical Novel: A Conversation with Jonathan Lee

WHAT IF I told you that Central Park was the brainchild of one man? What if I told you that the very same man had the idea to merge the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and the Bronx into a single interconnected metropolis called New York City? What if I told you that man was also responsible for the creation of the Bronx Zoo? And the Met? And the Museum of Natural History? And the New York Public Library? Would you believe me?
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Women in the War by Lucy Fisher review: riveting tales of everyday heroines

This riveting book is a collection of 10 interviews with women who took part in the Second World War in differing roles, from munitions worker to radar operator, land girl to Air Transport Auxiliary pilot. Skilful questioning by Lucy Fisher has drawn out stories that are not only fascinating in themselves but contain the sort of detail that would only strike those present at the time. “The day the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima everybody who had cars fixed their horns and left them on for about 24 hours,” said Betty Webb, sent from Bletchley Park to the Pentagon in Washington as she had been working on Japanese information. “It was the most appalling cacophony.”
Books & LiteratureWhittier Daily News

Author Peter Heller says he finds joy in nature even as humans create climate change apocalypse

Even when Peter Heller was an award-winning adventure and outdoors journalist he aspired to be a novelist. “I’d been thinking of myself as a fiction writer since I was 11 and journalism was a way to make a living,” he says. “I used magazine writing as a training ground, using my chops as a poet and developing characters that jumped off the page – even when I was writing for Business Week about fracking I’d write as lyrically as I could, starting the story knee-deep in a creek, fly fishing.”
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Louise Penny's latest mystery imagines a post-covid world. Things are still pretty complicated.

- - - One of the buzziest books this fall is "State of Terror," a political thriller co-written by Hillary Clinton and Canadian mystery writer Louise Penny. Until its October release, Penny's fans can revel in "The Madness of Crowds," No. 17 in the popular author's beloved Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series. But be forewarned: "The Madness of Crowds" is not an escape hatch. The bucolic village of Three Pines, where most of Penny's novels are set, has not been spared from covid-19.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Most Popular Children’s Books From Every Country In The World

If you read in English, chances are that there are a few countries that take up the vast majority of your reading. Only 2–4% of books published in English are translated, and even books published in English in countries other than the U.S. and UK often don’t get picked up and publicized in the same way that U.S. American works do.
Petsundark.org

Book Review: Reimagining Humanity’s Obligation to Wild Animals

I was once challenged by a friend to explain why it matters if species go extinct. Flustered, I launched into a rambling monologue about the intrinsic value of life and the importance of biodiversity for creating functioning ecosystems that ultimately prop up human economies. I don’t remember what my friend said; he certainly didn’t declare himself a born-again conservationist on the spot. But I do remember feeling frustrated that, in my inability to articulate a specific reason, I had somehow let down not only myself, but the entire planet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy