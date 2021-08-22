Book review: Historical novel based on girl's voyage on ill-fated Titanic
Reluctantly, 12-year-old Ruth Becker was forced on a grand adventure that soon became a horror. Born in India to missionary parents, Ruth, her mother, 4-year-old sister Marion and 2-year-old brother Richard, were traveling to America so Richard could have needed medical care. They would first travel by train in India, then in a ship over the Arabian Sea, through the Suez Canal, across the Mediterranean Sea and up the Atlantic coast to England where the father had secured them a berth on the luxury liner Titanic‘s maiden voyage to America. A director of an orphanage, he planned to join them in America after his replacement was found.www.jacksonville.com
Comments / 0