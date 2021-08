The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbud is now available on Amazon for $219.98. Normally $300, this is an $80 price drop and the best deal we’ve found. This is also within $20 of Amazon’s all-time low and the second-best price we’ve seen on the site. They have a full frequency response range and customizable touchpad controls on both buds, in addition to built-in noise cancellation so you can “switch off your surroundings” and focus on your content. They also come with a nice fabric-wrapped charging case with up to 28 hours of wireless playback. “With its ergonomic and lightweight design, you can enjoy unrivaled sound in incredible comfort while lounging in front of the TV or strolling through the city.”