Adam Wainwright pushed for the St. Louis Cardinals to re-sign Yadier Molina last winter. Now, Molina intends to return the favor. After Adam Wainwright re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals last spring, he pushed for the organization to re-sign catcher Yadier Molina. The truth, however, is that Wainwright’s campaign lasted much longer than that, with the two players agreeing that they would play together in 2021 — whether that be in St. Louis or somewhere else.