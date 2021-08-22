Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

The Latest: Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon said Sunday that it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

Joe Biden
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver-Based United Airlines Employees Deployed To Help Evacuate Afghanistan Refugees

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based airline employees are now directly assisting the U.S. Military in their effort to evacuate refugees from Afghanistan. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas confirmed multiple United Airlines staff members have been directly involved in the evacuation of Afghanistan following the Pentagon enacting the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), a 70-year-old government program that calls on commercial airlines to assist the government in times of crisis. (credit: United Airlines) United Airlines employees from Denver are now helping the military with ground coordination, translation and medical aid. The employees who are working in the CRAF mission are not working in Kabul, Afghanistan but...
Aerospace & DefenseWJTV.com

C-17 cargo jet leaving Afghanistan was carrying more evacuees — a lot more — than initially thought, USAF confirms

(NEXSTAR) – A C-17 cargo plane that left from Afghanistan on Aug. 15 was not actually carrying 640 evacuees, despite a previous report by the Department of Defense. The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command issued a correction several days after the flight left Kabul’s airport, explaining that the original count didn’t include children.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

'That’s all they have': Delta employees help evacuate Afghan refugees

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines sent three planes this week to Afghanistan in response to the Department of Defense calling up the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help evacuate Afghans and U.S. personnel as Taliban forces recapture the country. The Atlanta-based airline posted about the experience on its Facebook page...
Worldspectrumnews1.com

The Latest: Final UK evacuation flight for Afghans departs

LONDON — Britain’s defense ministry says the final U.K. evacuation flight for Afghan nationals has left Kabul, as the country’s ambassador announced that it’s “time to close this phase of the operation.”. The U.K. military says further flights over the weekend will bring home British troops and diplomats, though they...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Supports Afghanistan Evacuation With Domestic Flights

While much of the world’s attention on Afghanistan has been around the military flights leaving Kabul, the mission stretches across the seas into the United States. To support the domestic side of operations, Alaska Airlines has joined several other airlines in assisting the Afghanistan evacuation with charter flights on behalf of the US government.
Worldspectrumnews1.com

Taliban block Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.
Worldspectrumnews1.com

Most NATO countries end Afghanistan mission as airlifts wane

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.
Militaryspectrumnews1.com

Biden warns of more attacks as military begins final pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) — On alert for more terrorist attacks, the U.S. military has begun its final withdrawal from Afghanistan in the closing stages of a frantic airlift of Americans, Afghans and others desperate to escape Taliban rule before the evacuation shuts down. President Joe Biden said Saturday that commanders told him an attack was “highly likely” over the next 24 to 36 hours.
WorldDerrick

The Latest: Pakistan asks hotels to prepare for evacuees

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities are asking hotels in the capital, Islamabad, to stop taking reservations in order to make room for foreigners who are passing through after being evacuated from Afghanistan. The overnight request asked hoteliers to halt new reservations for 21 days, giving priority to foreign guests with flights...
WorldDefense One

Qatar Helping US Fly Afghanistan Evacuees to Germany

Qatar’s military and state-owned airline are helping the U.S. military and American air carriers fly Afghanistan evacuees between the Middle East and Europe, according to U.S. officials. While the flights are not part of the U.S. airline mobilization ordered earlier this week, they are being coordinated by the U.S. Air...
ImmigrationNavy Times

8 US bases in Europe prepared to accept as many as 25,000 Afghan refugees

More than 7,000 Afghan evacuees have been processed through Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, where they’re expected to spend up to two weeks finalizing their visas before resettling in the U.S., the head of U.S. European Command told reporters on Wednesday. Other bases are prepared...

