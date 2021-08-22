Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Veljko Paunovic Unhappy With Coventry's Late Winner, Happy With The Rest Of Reading's Performance

By sophierfc10
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals conceded a 98th-minute goal to leave Coventry with nothing after a poor afternoon at the Coventry Building Society Arena. It started well with the Royals going in 1-0 up at half time through a John Swift penalty. Reading sat back in the second half and invited pressure with Coventry levelling through Jamie Allen. Their comeback was complete with Matt Godden getting the winner in the 98th minute.

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Godden
Person
Tom Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coventry#Royals#Berkshire Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerSB Nation

Veljko Paunovic Praises John Swift And Femi Azeez In Preston Win

There was a lot to look forward to on Saturday, with it being the first home game of the Championship season, but also fans finally being able to return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Smiles were left on the faces of fans after the game too with a brilliant but nervy 2-1 victory against Preston North End.
SoccerSB Nation

Veljko Paunovic Talks Defensive Lapses In Bristol City Loss

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic believes the two early goals scored by Bristol City conditioned the game after the Royals’ 3-2 defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. City were 2-0 up within the first 15 minutes through Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin. Femi Azeez scored in the 19th minute but Weimann scored his second of the evening to make it 3-1. Liam Moore scored a late consolation goal.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Markus Schopp and Barnsley see off Coventry after late drama

Markus Schopp recorded his first win as Barnsley head coach after Dominik Frieser’s first-half goal gave them a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry. Coventry had a number of good chances to equalise, including a stoppage-time penalty which Viktor Gyokeres failed to convert, as the Tykes held on. Barnsley were...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Alexis Mac Allister’s late winner gives Brighton comeback victory at Burnley

Brighton made a winning start to their Premier League campaign with late goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister. Burnley took the lead via a second-minute James Tarkowski header, which stood following a VAR check after Brighton claims that the defender had fouled Maupay, and the hosts went on to rattle the woodwork twice before half-time, Johann Berg Gudmundsson hitting the post and Ben Mee the bar.
MLSNBC Sports

VIDEO: USMNT’s Aaronson scores late Salzburg winner in UCL qualifier

Brenden Aaronson played the part of hero on Tuesday, as the 20-year-old USMNT midfielder scored the game-winning goal for Red Bull Salzburg in their UEFA Champions League playoff round qualifier. Aaronson’s name is one (of many) that USMNT fans are likely to become quite familiar with over the next 15...
SoccerSB Nation

Coventry City 2-1 Reading: Play To The Final Whistle

Another disappointing away trip for the Royals. A good Coventry side had more of the game, but the Royals battled hard and were close to getting the draw over the line. A last-second winner from Godden destroyed all hopes to return home to Berkshire at least with a point. After...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Matty Godden hoping to feature for Coventry against Reading

Coventry’s injury problems are clearing up, with forward Matty Godden hoping to feature in this weekend’s Sky Bet Championship home match against Reading. Godden was an unused substitute during the midweek win at Blackpool after stepping up his recovery from a foot issue and will aim to get some minutes on Saturday.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Matt Godden nets last-gasp winner as Coventry complete comeback against Reading

Matt Godden’s strike in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage-time sent the Coventry Building Society Arena into raptures as Coventry earned a last-gasp 2-1 Championship comeback victory over Reading. Jamie Allen had levelled things seconds after coming on to cancel out John Swift’s 40th-minute penalty after he himself had been...
SoccerSB Nation

Coventry City vs Reading: Match Preview 2021/22

Reading will be hoping to get back to winning ways this afternoon after a disappointing midweek loss to Bristol City, as the Royals take on Coventry City in the West Midlands this afternoon. Although last weekend’s win against Preston North End was a major boost during what has been a...
Portland, ORStumptown Footy

Weaver’s late winner seals the WICC title for the Thorns

The first half started with both teams looking to build out of the back. They did so with efficiency and urgency and play rarely slowed throughout the half. In the second minute, Olivia Moultrie clipped a ball into space. Madison Pogarch, who was playing as a forward, ran onto it and crossed to Smith at the near post. She was tightly marked and her shot dribbled wide.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack unhappy with state of Qarabag’s pitch

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has criticised UEFA for allowing Qarabag to play their Europa Conference League play-off on their pitch. Cormack posted photographs of the surface at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on social media on the eve of the first leg in Azerbaijan. There were barren patches on the...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Leeds United complete signing of Celtic youngster Leo Hjelde

Leeds United have signed Leo Hjelde from Celtic in a deal worth £1 million, having just turned 18-years-old this week. The former Ross County loanee signs on a four-year deal, having made nine senior appearances for the Staggies last season, scoring one goal. The Norway under-21 international can play as...
SoccerShropshire Star

West Brom duo Callum Robinson and David Button to miss Peterborough clash

Albion will be without both Callum Robinson and David Button at Peterborough on Saturday with both still isolating after contracting Covid-19. The Baggies are also assessing Rayhaan Tulloch for a groin injury sustained in the warm-up ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal. Highly-rated Tulloch, very much part of...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Leyton Orient have injury issues ahead of Bradford match

A trio of Leyton Orient players look set to miss the home game against Bradford. Aaron Drinan is a doubt for the Sky Bet League Two match after struggling with an ankle injury. Paul Smyth is likely to spend a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury sustained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy