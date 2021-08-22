Veljko Paunovic Unhappy With Coventry's Late Winner, Happy With The Rest Of Reading's Performance
The Royals conceded a 98th-minute goal to leave Coventry with nothing after a poor afternoon at the Coventry Building Society Arena. It started well with the Royals going in 1-0 up at half time through a John Swift penalty. Reading sat back in the second half and invited pressure with Coventry levelling through Jamie Allen. Their comeback was complete with Matt Godden getting the winner in the 98th minute.thetilehurstend.sbnation.com
Comments / 0