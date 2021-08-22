Cancel
Westerly, RI

Henri Downgraded to Tropical Storm, Makes Landfall: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

By Meteorologist Tim Kelley
NECN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenri, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday morning, made landfall in New England shortly after noon. The National Hurricane Center says Henri came ashore in the Rhode Island coastal town of Westerly around 12:30 p.m. It had earlier passed over Block Island, a small but popular tourist island 13 miles offshore in Block Island Sound. Henri was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and it was producing 19-foot waves in some places just before making landfall.

