Bookmarks: Book signings, author events and virtual events
Author Kay Dew Shostak (“Chancey” series) holds a publishing workshop for beginning writers, 5 p.m. Tuesday, The Book Loft, 214 Centre St., Fernandina Beach. Author Terry Roberts discusses his new historical thriller, “My Mistress’ Eyes Are Raven Black,” at a literary luncheon, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Story & Song Bookstore Bistro, 1430 Park Ave., Fernandina Beach. Tickets include lunch and a copy of the book. Call (904) 601-2118 for reservations.www.jacksonville.com
Comments / 0