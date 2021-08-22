Ted Cruz Mocks Chuck Schumer Over Dancing Video Watched 1.5M Times

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Monday took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for hosting a maskless fundraiser while her constituents are still bound to COVID-19 regulations. "This is the land of hypocrisy," Donalds told "Fox News Primetime" guest host Jesse Watters. "These people live a different way. They are hypocrites. They do not like to live under the standards that they want to put on you."