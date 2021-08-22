Hurricane Local Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield This product covers EASTERN NEW YORK AND ADJACENT WESTERN NEW ENGLAND **HENRI WEAKENS A LITTLE MORE WHILE MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS CENTRAL CONNECTICUT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 40 miles east-southeast of Torrington CT or about 70 miles southeast of Pittsfield MA - 41.6N 72.4W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West-northwest or 290 degrees at 7 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Henri is weakening rapidly as it moves westward across central Connecticut. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves towards the New York border for tonight before heading back eastward across New England for Monday. The main hazard will be flooding rainfall, as winds will generally remain light enough to avoid widespread issues across northwestern Connecticut. The heaviest rainfall looks to occur both for this evening and again during the afternoon on Monday, as the storm returns back eastward. This rainfall may result in both flash flooding and main stem river flooding. Winds gusts reaching close to tropical storm force are expected in Litchfield County this evening into tonight, which will result in a few downed tree limbs, but power outages should be fairly isolated. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across Litchfield County. Potential impacts include: - Major flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters may enter many structures within multiple communities. In many places, flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across Litchfield County. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Some large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Eastern Upstate New York and western New England, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the all clear. Allow time for officials to inspect bridges and overpasses and to mark washed-out roads. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Albany NY regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.