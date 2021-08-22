Music Theatre Wichita celebrates its golden moments with 50th anniversary show

The 50th anniversary of Music Theatre Wichita, Wayne Bryan says, is definitely a reason for an onstage celebration. “We looked at all kinds of different things we wanted to celebrate about the innovations done and the repertoire we’ve been able to expand into and our sets and our costumes and all the things with youth — the teens and the Jesters (Awards) — there are so many things we wanted to cover,” said Bryan, who has been producing artistic director of the company for 32 of those 50 years.