Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Don Everly death: Half of the iconic country rock duo The Everly Brothers dies aged 84

By Annabel Nugent
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Don Everly, of rock’n’roll duo The Everly Brothers , has died aged 84.

A spokesperson for the singer’s family confirmed his death to the Los Angeles Times , stating that he had died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (21 August).

The family’s statement read: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Everly – whose real name was Isaac Donald Everly – was the surviving member of the duo, his younger brother and bandmate Phil having died of pulmonary disease in January 2014 aged 74.

As reported by the LA Times , the brothers were among the first group to be inaugurated into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, alongside Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Buddy Holly.

Everly was born in 1937 in Kentucky. He and his brother were raised in a musical family and began writing music in the mid-1950s.

The Everly Brothers released their self-titled debut in 1957 and went on to sign with Warner Bros Records in 1960.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ym5X_0bZIwlxU00

The duo’s hits include 1958’s “Bye Bye Love” and “All I have to Do Is Dream”, as well as “Cathy’s Clown” in 1960.

The pair released 21 studio albums, as well as multiple live and compilation albums, before splitting up during a disastrous performance at Knott’s Berry Farm in California in 1973.

Don released numerous solo records including Sunset Towers in 1974 and Brother Jukebox in 1976. Phil also released his own solo albums.

In 1983, the brothers reunited for a concert in London and a comeback album titled EB84 .

The record featured a song written by Paul McCartney, called “On the Wings of a Nightingale”.

The Beatles have been vocal about the influence that The Everly Brothers had on their own music.

The LA Time s reports that McCartney once said of his musical partnership with John Lennon: “When John and I first started to write songs, I was Phil and he was Don.”

Don Everly is survived by his mother, Margaret; his wife, Adela; his son, Edan; and his daughters Venetia, Stacy and Erin.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Rock#The Everly Brothers#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times#Warner Bros Records#Knott S Berry Farm#Sunset Towers#Beatles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

What Does 'Elvis Has Left the Building' Mean?

The phrase "Elvis has left the building" was first used to describe the moment when the King had, literally, exited a venue. This makes sense considering Elvis Presley's crazed fan base. Emcees needed to calm down the crowds hanging out in hope of an encore! But the expression took on a life of its own in popular culture and has come to represent finality in the broadest of terms... from home runs to final farewells, to more bluntly, death. So what's the history behind this shape-shifting quotation?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nanci Griffith death: Don McLean leads tributes to folk singer, who has died aged 68

Tributes are pouring in for folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, who has died, aged 68.The Texan musician was known for songs such as “Love at the Five and Dime” and “From a Distance”.Griffith’s death was announced by her manager, but a cause has not been disclosed.“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.“American Pie” singer Don McLean led tributes to Griffiths, calling her a “lovely person”.He wrote: ”I worked with her on a TV special we did for PBS TV and on...
MusicPosted by
AFP

Music world pays tribute to Phil Everly

US country rock pioneer Don Everly, who was the surviving half of the Everly Brothers, has died aged 84 after a career delighting fans with a string of hits such as "Bye Bye Love" and "Wake Up Little Susie." "Bye Bye Love," hit No. 1 in 1957.
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Who was Don Everly’s brother Phil and why did The Everly Brothers split?

THE Everly Brothers were known as pioneers in the rock and roll industry. As of August 2021, both Phil and his brother Don have passed away leaving behind a legacy. Phil Everly was a rock and roll musicianCredit: Getty – Contributor. Who was Don Everly’s brother Phil?. Phil Everly was...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Remembering Dusty Hill, by ZZ Top’s Longtime Publicist: ‘He Was a Star and Also Literally an Average Joe’

Industry veteran Bob Merlis has been involved with publicity efforts on behalf of ZZ Top for the better part of four decades of the band’s 50+ year existence. He was publicity director at Warner Bros. Records when the group signed with that label in the late 1970s and estimates that he’s seen them perform more than 120 times over the years. Here, he remembers Dusty Hill, the group’s bassist since 1970, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.  Yesterday’s passing of ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill took an emotional toll here, as my many encounters with him over the years were...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Hand-Written 1960’s Beatles Setlist Up For Auction

Two of only eight setlists that remain from the Beatles’ short-lived career will be up for auction by Bonham’s on October 28. Each of the highly-coveted, handwritten artifacts is estimated between $150,000 and $250,000. The earlier of the two dates back to 1960—a concert at Grosvenor Ballroom in Liscard, England....
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nanci Griffith: Grammy-winning singer dies aged 68

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer and songwriter, has died aged 68. The Texan musician was known for songs such as “Love at the Five and Dime”, which celebrated the South.A statement from Griffith’s manager to the Associated Press confirmed the news of her death. No cause was disclosed. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.The youngest of three children, Griffith was born in Seguin, Texas, on 6 July 1954. Her family moved to Austin shortly after. Her father, Marlin Griffiths,...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Don Everly dead at 84

Don Everly had died at the age of 84. The Everly Brothers musician - who released 21 studio albums with his late brother Phil - died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (08.21.21). A message on the Everly Brothers' Instagram page stated: "It is with great sadness that we...
Musicloc.gov

From the National Recording Registry: The Everly Brothers “Cathy’s Clown” (1960)

This week brings great sadness to rock fans everywhere and especially to those of us who work with the National Recording Registry. On Saturday August 21, Don Everly passed away at the age of 84, and today Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts joined him. Both The Everly Brothers and Rolling Stones are honored in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.
EntertainmentPosted by
UPI News

Singer-songwriter Don Everly dead at 84

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Don Everly -- who along with his late, younger sibling Phil were known as the rock 'n' roll duo the Everly Brothers -- has died in Nashville at the age 84. "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy