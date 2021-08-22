Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Nature' animates discussion between 19th-century Transcendentalists Emerson and Thoreau

telegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransformative, transportive and timely. The critically acclaimed outdoor walking play "Nature" is all of that and more: It’s also massively entertaining!. Developed by Minneapolis-based TigerLion Arts, a production company headed by actor and script writer Tyson Forbes and his wife, director Markell Kiefer, "Nature" explores our relationship to the natural world through an imagined conversation between Concord natives Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, the 19th-century authors and naturalists and figureheads of the Transcendentalist movement.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Person
Henry David Thoreau
Person
Thoreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigerlion Arts#Concord#The Fruitlands Museum#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Lovell, MEBangor Daily News

19th century wit and wisdom at the Lovell library on Thursday

LOVELL — Whatever did New England villagers do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? It is not surprising that our ancestors warmed up those long, cold evenings with social entertainments from music and dancing to charades, sewing circles and neighborhood suppers. Jo Radner, a retired professor from American University and past president of the American Folklore Society and the National Storytelling Network, has been studying wintertime amusements in rural 19th century Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Join us on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 7-8 p.m. for a very entertaining evening!
EntertainmentLowell Sun

‘Nature’ explores Emerson, Thoreau and the great outdoors

If you feel a tad nervous savoring a live play indoors, consider heading to the great outdoors and enjoying “Nature, A Walking Play.”. This immersive, family-friendly piece tells the story of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau’s friendship and their shared love of the natural world. Presented by the...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

UMA and Castine Historical Society to co-host discussion on ‘The Little Locksmith’ author as part of Maine’s Mid-Century Moment Series

Aug. 24 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. This virtual event is part of the Maine’s Mid-Century Moment Series and will feature Chris Austin, Hathaway’s great nephew and her biographer, Abby Clouse-Radigan. The University of Maine at Augusta in partnership with the Castine Historical Society will host a virtual panel discussion on...
Books & Literaturesagharborexpress.com

Judy Batalion Takes Part in Author Discussion Series

On Thursday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m., author Judy Batalion will discuss her New York Times best-seller, “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” as part of The Hampton Synagogue Author Discussion Series. One of the most important stories of World War II,...
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Joyce Carol Oates captures the wobbly reality of widowhood in 'Breathe'

- - - Joyce Carol Oates dedicated her new novel, "Breathe," to her second husband, Charles Gross, who died in 2019. The overlaps between the novel and reality are impossible to miss. Like Oates, the lead character of "Breathe," Michaela, is a successful writer and teacher. And she's mourning the death of her husband, Gerard, who, like Gross, was a neuroscientist. Michaela's anguish is intense from the start, as she observes Gerard on his deathbed: "Pleading in desperation," she writes. "In childish hope, unreason. Begging your husband Breathe! Don't stop breathing!"
PhotographySmithonian

New Collection of Portraits Presents the Diversity of 19th-Century American Photography

A rare collection of late 19th- and early 20th-century photography and artifacts by leading Black photographers of the era—James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge and Augustus Washington—is now part of the holdings of the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM). The early cased photographs—or daguerreotypes, ambrotypes and tintypes, many of them related to the underground railroad and abolitionist movements, and depicting women entrepreneurs and other people not often seen in images of this period, offer a stunning new visual record. The collection of 286 objects offers a unique opportunity to examine in fine detail the clothing, culture and individual histories of the period, and to study a racially diverse group of individuals and families from the 1840s through 1920s.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

The Long Unpredictable Life of Art: Francine Prose on Teaching James Alan McPherson to Incarcerated Students

This spring, the second spring of the Covid-19 pandemic, I taught, under the auspices of the Bard Prison Initiative, at the Eastern Correctional Facility, a men’s maximum security prison in Napanoch, New York. The conditions for remote learning were challenging. The only screens in the Eastern school were reserved for math classes, so the humanities had to be taught on speakerphone. I couldn’t see my students, and they couldn’t see me. Also the acoustics were bad. My students could hear me, but they needed to cross the room, one by one, and speak directly into the phone in order for me to hear them.
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
DesignSedona Red Rock News

High art of illustrating fashion

In order for fashion to have a life, it needs to come to life. The convergence of art and fashion is symbiotic. Some of the most prolific fashion illustrators throughout history were able to demonstrate that static drawings could capture a mood, a style, an emotion, and convey a story by simply using a pencil, charcoal and perhaps a few colored markers. The tools of the trade were minimal, but the impact was monumental for the fashion industry.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Weaving the amazing tale of fiber artist Judith Scott

Melissa Sweet is the best-selling author/artist behind more than 100 books for kids, including two Caldecott Honor Books and the recent “Unbound: The Life + Art of Judith Scott.”. Judith Scott (1943-2005) was born with Down syndrome in addition to being deaf and largely nonverbal. She was institutionalized for decades...
Harleysville, PAMontgomery News

Hecklerfest recreates 18th and 19th century life

HARLEYSVILLE -- As anyone who has studied history knows, history is more than just names and dates of people and events from the past. History is the story of how people lived in various time periods. What the Heckler Plains Folklife Society recreates at Hecklerfest is a re-enactment of a small portion of 18th and 19th Century living. What did people eat; where did the food come from; how important was the garden; what chores did the children have — are just a few of the aspects of colonial life that will be on display in a hands-on presentation at this year’s Hecklerfest.
Books & Literatureindiacurrents.com

On Tagore’s Trails in America

As a young man, Rabindranath Tagore was deeply impressed with the works of 19th-century American writers Waldo Emerson and Walt Whitman. Their works, he had felt, resonated with oriental ideas and feelings. The way America had fought for her freedom from the British and championed freedom as a fundamental human right had also left a lasting impression on the Indian poet-philosopher. Possibly, this had prompted him to send his eldest son Rathindranath to America in 1906, instead of England, which was the usual choice for affluent Indian families for their children’s higher education back in those days.
SFGate

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Southbridge, MAtelegram.com

Table Hoppin': Red Baron Diner weathers the turbulence

James Dhembe of the Red Baron Diner at Southbridge Municipal Airport is among small business owners who have shown the meaning of perseverance in the face of obstacles. Dhembe of Southbridge and a former partner opened the diner in 2017. At the time, Dhembe also owned Jimmy D’s in Sturbridge, a shop that sold sandwiches, soups, salads and ice cream. He has since closed the Sturbridge business and currently is sole owner and operator of the Red Baron Diner.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Top 10 bookworms in fiction

Reading has always been everything to me, keeping me afloat when the sea of life gets choppy. Working in a bookshop added another dimension; not only was I was soothed in a near magical way by the physical presence of the books, but talking to strangers about them could always lift my mood. What joy, then, to explore all that in a bibliographic memoir. I imagined my dream customer, addressed them directly, and proffered anecdotes and themed booklists. Dear Reader was born.

Comments / 0

Community Policy