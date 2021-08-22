Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first baby, and shared the announcement with the sweetest photos

glamourmagazine.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Little Mix baby is finally here! Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. On 22nd August, Perrie took to Instagram to share the news with fans, sharing the sweetest snaps of the baby cradled in a fluffy blanket, and another showing the baby's foot resting in Alex's hand. The couple have yet to reveal the baby's gender or name.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Whitmore
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Lauren Pope
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Mix#Football#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThe Independent

Little Mix ‘s Jade Thirlwall vows to be a ‘cool auntie’ to bandmates' babies

Jade Thirlwall has vowed to be “the cool auntie” to her Little Mix bandmates’ children. Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards both welcomed children into the world this month and Mrs.Thirlwall said she’s “unbelievably proud” of her bandmates. The Sweet melody hitmaker took to Instagram to share her excitement saying: “Unbelievably...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Welcomes Her First Baby

Ashley Jacobs had a time on Southern Charm, to put it lightly. She’s probably the move revered cast member on the show of all time, mostly due to her bullying of Kathryn Dennis. She came onto the show as one of Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriends until she high-tailed it back to Santa Barbara. She and TRav were perfect […] The post Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Welcomes Her First Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain [Photos]

Perrie Edwards is officially a mom! The Little Mix singer welcomed her first baby with her soccer player boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saturday. Edwards, 28, took to Instagram Sunday to share two black and white photos of their newborn. The first photo showed the baby lying on a fluffy white blanket and putting their hand over the side of their face, which is not revealed. The second snap featured the baby's tiny foot pressed against Oxlade-Chamberlain's palm.
Musicdigitalspy.com

Little Mix's BBC show The Search is being shelved

Little Mix's BBC reality talent show The Search has been put on hold indefinitely, following Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's pregnancies. BBC Entertainment boss Kate Phillips confirmed that the second series has been shelved. "We're not bringing back Little Mix next year," she explained. "I mean, the girls are all having babies at the moment."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Glimpse of Newborn Twins

The English singer was not only blessed with one but two "miracle" babies as of late, and she could not be more grateful as she gushed over the arrival of her little angels. Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to her Instagram page and announced to her 7.4 million followers that she welcomed twins on Monday, August 16, with a heartfelt caption writing:
Family RelationshipsCosmopolitan

Leigh-Anne is already making time for self-care with her babies in tow

Earlier this week, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray revealed they've become first-time parents and the Little Mix singer announced she had given birth to twins. "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤," Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram. Bandmate Perrie Edwards, who announced her own child was born earlier this week, too, commented: "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️" Perrie's child was born five days later than Leigh's, on 21 August.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Adam Busby’s Baby Boy Knows How To Chill: See Sweet Photo

Adam Busby shared a precious photo of his baby boy chilling around the home. As OutDaughtered fans know, Adam and Danielle Busby were blessed with six beautiful girls. They have always said they wanted to have a son. But, Danielle cannot have any more children. The parents have admitted that if they were called to it and it felt right, they would look into adopting. But, it wasn’t something they were actively seeking out right now.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Sisanie Welcomes Baby No. 3! Find Out Her Name, See the Photos

"Siveya Luz Villaclara made her appearance into the world this morning at 3:39am!" Sisanie shared via a series of adorable pics, announcing her daughter's stunning, unique name. "She’s 20 inches long and weighs 7 lbs 12 oz. After 29 hours in labor, I had a successful VBAC. We are all exhausted but it’s an experience I will never forgot. She was worth the wait! Happy Birthday Siveya!"
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Surprise! ‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Announces the Birth of Her First Baby

While most Outlander fans are busy waiting for the arrival of Season 6, it seems that star Caitriona Balfe was expecting an arrival of her own during the past few months. The actress, who portrays Claire Fraser in Starz’s hit series, unveiled some surprising news via social media, revealing that she’s given birth to a baby boy. “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” Balfe’s caption begins. “We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents.”
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Jessa Duggar Shares the Cutest Photo of Her 2-Week-Old Baby

Jessa Duggar Seewald is celebrating her youngest child's latest milestone. On Instagram, the Counting On alum posted a photo of her newborn daughter Fern to mark her two-week birthday. Duggar announced her daughter's birth on July 19 via Instagram and YouTube. This is the fourth child for her and her husband, Ben Seewald. The pair are parents to Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, Ivy, 2, and newborn daughter Fern.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan Welcomes First Baby

On Saturday, August 21st, The Young and the Restless (Y&R) star Melissa Claire Egan and her husband Matt Katrosar welcomed their first baby, Caden Robert Katrosar, into the world. Needless to say, the couple couldn’t be happier with their little bundle, who weighs 7 lbs., 7 oz. and measures 20...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Welcome First Baby

Surprise! Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are parents. The couple, who co-starred on Revenge, surprised fans on Thursday, Aug. 26 with news that they had welcomed their first child together. "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," VanCamp wrote on Instagram, revealing their baby girl's name. "Our hearts are full."

Comments / 0

Community Policy