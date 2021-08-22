Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first baby, and shared the announcement with the sweetest photos
The first Little Mix baby is finally here! Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. On 22nd August, Perrie took to Instagram to share the news with fans, sharing the sweetest snaps of the baby cradled in a fluffy blanket, and another showing the baby's foot resting in Alex's hand. The couple have yet to reveal the baby's gender or name.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
