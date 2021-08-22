5 easy things to do to remember people’s names
I have a freakish memory for names, dates, and personal details about people. Always have. And it’s come in handy more than you might expect. If we’ve ever met in person, I can likely tell you the exact date on which it happened, the things we talked about, maybe what shirt you were wearing, and definitely anything you ate or drank. That last one is a mystery to me, but being able to grab a new friend their drink of choice without having to be reminded is a quick way to win people’s hearts.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0