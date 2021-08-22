The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Secret Jeopardizes Everyone – Jack’s Marriage Threatened
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that John Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) can’t simply swat Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) away. She is his mother. However, Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reaction to Sheila’s staggering reveal as Finn’s blood makes total sense. While the past isn’t the present or the future, it can be used as a protective guide. That’s why Steffy and her family are reacting as they are.celebratingthesoaps.com
Comments / 1