Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Secret Jeopardizes Everyone – Jack’s Marriage Threatened

By Sean O'Brien
celebratingthesoaps.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that John Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) can’t simply swat Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) away. She is his mother. However, Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reaction to Sheila’s staggering reveal as Finn’s blood makes total sense. While the past isn’t the present or the future, it can be used as a protective guide. That’s why Steffy and her family are reacting as they are.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Bold#B B#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Pushes Sheila Over Edge, Finn Furious

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wants to get to know his mother. However, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) just wants Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) gone. If Sheila really is better, could Steffy end up pushing her over the edge? If that happens, would Finn be able to forgive her?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tessa’s Search And Rescue, Power Of Love Saves Mariah And Baby

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is still missing. It could get dangerous, especially if she goes into labor. It is confirmed that Tessa goes out to search for the missing woman. This suggests it might end up being a story about the power of love. It will strengthen Mariah and Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) relationship — as long as the surrogate and unborn baby can be found before it’s too late.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Gets A Shocking Surprise, While Something Big Is Coming Up In Finn’s Life!

The upcoming two weeks of the Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) have a bag full of surprises to unwrap. In the two weeks, August 16 to 27, the fans will experience a storm of entertainment with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) passing some blackmailing terms. While John Finnegan aka Finn (Tanner Novlan) will try to cope with some unimaginable goals.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria’s Wedding Horror, Ashland’s Evil Exposed At Altar

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is buying Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) love scheme. While he could be legit in both his cancer diagnosis and intentions, chances are that Victoria’s being taken for a ride. Multiple characters are searching for the truth, which could end up coming out at the couple’s own wedding.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Uses Donna, Tries To Kill Quinn And Eric’s Reconciliation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) keeps talking about still being in love with Eric Forrester (John McCook). With Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) discovering Eric and Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) are back together, she will take drastic action. Could she use Donna’s feelings to break up “Queric” for good?
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Offers Sheila Another Chance? – Quinn Protective Of Ex-Husband

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Eric Forrester (John McCook) gave Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) a second chance in the not too distant past. Might his legendary forgiveness gene influence his thoughts during this fallout period, where Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has broken his trust and Queric is in the midst of divorce proceedings?
Relationship Advicecelebratingthesoaps.com

B&B Spoilers: Who Gets Married After Steffy And Finn?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are about to tie the knot in the Forrester mansion’s living room. B&B weddings are often memorable and sometimes dramatic events. Eric Forrester (John McCook) was glad to grant his granddaughter’s...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Johnny And Chanel Related, Allie Mortified For Multiple Reasons

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) is mortified to find out about Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens). Arnold teased that there are multiple reasons why the two shouldn’t be together and Allie is “mortified.” It sounds much more serious than just jealousy. Is it possible that Chanel’s real father is a DiMera?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter’s Fate Revealed, Nina’s World Rocked

Monday’s episode of General Hospital contained a big cliffhanger that quickly generated plenty of buzz among fans. Ever since Peter August “died,” viewers have wondered if he would eventually show up still alive. Spoilers had hinted Peter might be back and show up in Nixon Falls, and that is exactly what happened during the August 23 show. What comes next on this front?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Reunites Quinn And Carter With His Blessing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) pretended to be asleep to avoid sleeping with his wife. There are a lot of theories circulating social media, everything from man problems to Eric only reconciling out of loneliness. However, clues were dropped during that episode. Eric knows that he’s already lost Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer).
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Carter Reconsiders, Finn’s New Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 16 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) contemplates going public with his relationship. On that same day, though, he also reconsiders a big decision. Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) keeps a huge secret from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The...
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood And Tanner Novlan Tease The Bold And The Beautiful Sheila Drama

If there wasn't drama after a wedding, it wouldn't be The Bold and the Beautiful. Just after tying the knot with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn (Tanner Novlan) discovered evil Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is his biological mom. Now Steffy has forbidden her doctor hubby from seeing his birth mother, but will that keep them apart? MacInnes Wood and Novlan dished to Soap Opera Digest.

Comments / 1

Community Policy