‘Sweet Girl’ review: Jason Momoa action-thriller packs brawn and brains

By Joshua Axelrod
Sentinel & Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sweet Girl” may appear to be your average action-thriller, but it proves itself to be anything but. Director Brian Andrew Mendoza’s Pittsburgh-shot and-set film premiered Friday on Netflix. Everything about its first hour-plus would lead viewers to believe it’s a slick but relatively standard revenge flick about a man who makes some unfortunate decisions after being pushed to the brink. There are chases, shootouts, hand-to-hand combat and even an attempt to flee the authorities that culminates on top of PNC Park.

