Guest column: Puzzling out Jacksonville’s history piece by piece

Amid the July heat of Jacksonville’s 199th summer, we think yearningly of the beach, with occasional zephyrs of salt air wafting in from over the deep blue Atlantic Ocean, or temporary escape to cooler climes such as the Blue Ridge mountains. To the Cowfordians of 1821, such respites were scarcely available. Their sweltering, humid settlement along the St. Johns River endured whatever Florida’s climate had to offer. They also prepared to endure an uncertain future as part of the United States.