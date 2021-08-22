Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group: The Empress of Salt and Fortune

Sci-Fi Journal - Terrificon / Free Comic Book Day Sci-Fi Journal is an award-winning Rhode Island public access cable TV show covering many aspects of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror. Frequent segments include news and trailers for movies, television shows, video games, as well as news on Blu-ray/DVD releases, Anime, Gaming, Comics, and Collectibles, as well as reporting from events such as conventions, and other local happenings. Plus, there are interviews with favorite authors, artists, publishers, convention coverage, round-table discussions, and cool Internet movies, movie trailers, and more. The 4 main hosts of the show currently are: Maddy Morisseau, Calvin Watts III, Marc Morisseau, James Hinsey, Ian Kingston who are all members of the Rhode Island Science Fiction Club. Other members may appear from time to time as co-hosts or during roundtables and several members help out the production.
