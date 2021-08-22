Cancel
Menlo Park, CA

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group: The Empress of Salt and Fortune

menlopark.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us to discuss Nghi Vo’s high fantasy novella, which combines myth and fable with political intrigue in a land inspired by imperial China. This month we're Nghi Vo’s debut novella, The Empress of Salt and Fortune. A young royal from the far north, is sent south for a political...

www.menlopark.org

#Fantasy#Sci Fi#Sci Fi Fantasy Book Group#The Empress Of Salt#Asian
