Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group: The Empress of Salt and Fortune

If reading fiction is an exercise in empathy, as it lets you climb inside someone else's head and see the world through their eyes, then reading science fiction and fantasy ups the ante. You still see through someone else's eyes, but the world you're seeing can be almost anything - a distant planet, an alternate timeline, a land of magic and mystery, even maybe our own familiar world just tweaked a bit. Whether you're a longtime science fiction and fantasy reader or just getting your feet wet, or maybe you've stepped away from these genres for a while, only to become intrigued by how much they seem to be changing in recent years, we've got you covered with some basic background, some things to look for and some solid recommendations from experts.