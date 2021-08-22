Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Hunterdon; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOMERSET AND EASTERN HUNTERDON COUNTIES At 509 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen in parts of the area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Brunswick, Somerville, Somerset, Bridgewater, Middlesex, Bound Brook, Manville, Flemington, High Bridge and Clinton. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 17 and 42. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 11 and 30. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED