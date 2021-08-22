Cancel
Baltimore, MD

93 fugitives arrested in Baltimore-area crime sweep dubbed 'Operation Washout'

By Alaa Elassar, CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — A multi-agency law enforcement operation resulted in 93 fugitives being arrested, according to the US Marshals Service. "Operation Washout" focused on wanted violent offenders and gang members in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. The operation, led by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Baltimore Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Task Force, was carried out over a two-week period in July.

