Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, NJ

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Western Monmouth This product covers NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND **Tropical Storm Warnings for New Jersey Cancelled** **Flooding Rain Threat Associated with Henri Continues** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 190 miles northeast of Atlantic City NJ or about 250 miles northeast of Dover DE - 41.1N 71.6W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement North-northwest or 335 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Henri has weakened to a tropical storm with tropical storm force winds no longer expected for New Jersey land or ocean zones. However, the system is still expected to impact the region with heavy rain as it tracks north across eastern Long Island into southern New England. The main threat with this system is heavy rain leading to flash flooding. In addition to the several inches of rain that already fell overnight across portions of central and southern New Jersey resulting in flash flooding, an additional 2 to 4 inches can be expected today through tonight for portions of northeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Farther south across southeast Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, additional rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are forecast on top of what has already fallen so far. The greatest threat for flash flooding this afternoon through tonight will be shifting into northern New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania where the heaviest additional rain is expected; however, areas farther south may still experience additional flash flooding as well. Finally, with a full moon this weekend, minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide this evening. Hazardous marine conditions are developing over the northern Atlantic waters with strong winds, rough seas, and dangerous rip currents. Seas will build to six to ten feet. A high risk for rip currents is expected to continue today for the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across New Jersey and portions of eastern Pennsylvania. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across southern New Jersey and portions of southeast Pennsylvania. * WIND: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- If you are prone to flooding, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last Hurricane Local Statement issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area. However, please consult weather.gov/phi as we will be continuing to issue products covering the ongoing flood threat.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Maryland State
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Flood Control#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Noaa#Cov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Mercer County in central New Jersey Northeastern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Middlesex County in northern New Jersey Southern Somerset County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Trenton, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Sandy Hook, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Sayreville, and North Brunswick. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8A and 13. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 342 and 348. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 62 and 76. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 11. Northeast Extension between mile markers 23 and 37. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 113 and 134. This includes the following DSS Events Hunterdon County 4H and Agricultural Fair.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN MONMOUTH AND MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 646 PM EDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Sandy Hook, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Carteret, and Keansburg. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 12. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 113 and 133.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 02:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Western Monmouth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Monmouth and northeastern Middlesex Counties through 600 PM EDT At 521 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sayreville, or near Perth Amboy, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Holmdel, Keansburg, Matawan, Brownville, Lincroft, Navesink, Morganville, North Brunswick Township, Woodbridge, South River, Highland Park, Metuchen and Spotswood. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 12. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 111 and 131. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Mercer County in central New Jersey Northeastern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Middlesex County in northern New Jersey Southern Somerset County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Trenton, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Sandy Hook, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Sayreville, and North Brunswick. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8A and 13. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 342 and 348. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 62 and 76. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 11. Northeast Extension between mile markers 23 and 37. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 113 and 134. This includes the following DSS Events Hunterdon County 4H and Agricultural Fair.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Brownville, North Brunswick Township, Woodbridge, South River, Highland Park, Metuchen, and Spotswood. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 11. Interstate 287 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 121 and 129. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN MONMOUTH AND MIDDLESEX COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening which may prompt additional flood advisories or warnings.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Charlotte and northern Lee Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1236 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lehigh Acres to near Iona. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, East Dunbar, Matlacha, Palmona Park, Harlem Heights, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Iona, Cypress Lake, McGregor, Pine Manor, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Olga, Buckingham, Villas, Burnt Store Marina, Page Park, Punta Rassa and Fort Myers Villas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Cape May The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Northeastern Cape May County in southern New Jersey * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Atlantic City, Ocean City, Pleasantville, Somers Point, Ventnor City, Northfield, Absecon, Margate City, Egg Harbor City, Weymouth, Woodbine, and Estell Manor. This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 21 and 27...and between mile markers 29 and 30...and between mile markers 32 and 40. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 1 and 23.
Swift County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swift by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 10:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Swift THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SWIFT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for central and west central Minnesota.
Pine County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PINE AND SOUTHWESTERN BURNETT COUNTIES At 110 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McGrath, to near Brook Park, to near Rock Creek, moving east northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Pine City, Rock Creek, Hinckley, Grantsburg and Branstad. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Blair County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Centre; Clearfield; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania Northwestern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Houtzdale, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyrone, Stormstown, Bald Eagle, Warriors Mark, Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Port Matilda, Sandy Ridge, Franklinville, Ramey, Brisbin and Glen Hope. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 49 to 66. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee; Inland Sarasota Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Charlotte, southwestern DeSoto, northern Lee and southeastern Sarasota Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1259 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Olga to near Palmona Park to near Pineland. Movement was northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Palmona Park, Babcock Webb Wma, Charleston Park, Olga, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Buckingham, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Pine Island Center, Burnt Store Marina, Murdock, El Jobean, Harbour Heights, Cleveland and Grove City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bedford County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bedford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bedford County through 145 PM EDT At 110 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Queen, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Enterprise, Osterburg, St. Clairsville, Queen, Woodbury and Defiance. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Westmoreland County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania West Central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 150 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, McKeesport, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, Plum, West Mifflin, North Side Pittsburgh, Baldwin, Upper St. Clair, Murrysville, Hampton Township, Scott Township, Wilkinsburg and Whitehall. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Delaware County, IAweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Delaware; Jones The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Maquoketa River at Manchester Hwy 20 affecting Jones and Delaware Counties. .Heavy rainfall the past two nights across northern and northeast Iowa will cause rises on the Maquoketa River. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flood Watch for the Maquoketa River at Manchester Hwy 20. * From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 11:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.3 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * The river is expected to begin rising rapidly this afternoon. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late this evening. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water affects the campgrounds at lower Bailey`s Ford Park. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water affects West Main Street. Water also affects residences on the south side of town.
Fayette County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Floyd .Numerous roads are damaged or have high water over them across parts of northeast Iowa. Water is very high in all waterways so flooding could become even more widespread today. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, CHICKASAW, FAYETTE, HOWARD AND WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 1126 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TODAY The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will result in heat index values in the 95 to 100 degree range this afternoon. This could cause heat related health problems. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Limit strenuous activities, especially during the heat of the afternoon. Avoid prolonged work in the sun, or in poorly ventilated areas. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages. Take breaks in the shade, or in an air-conditioned building. Check up on relatives and neighbors. The very young and the elderly are especially vulnerable to the heat. Also, never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle unattended under any circumstances.
Boyd County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TODAY The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will result in heat index values in the 95 to 100 degree range this afternoon. This could cause heat related health problems. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Limit strenuous activities, especially during the heat of the afternoon. Avoid prolonged work in the sun, or in poorly ventilated areas. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages. Take breaks in the shade, or in an air-conditioned building. Check up on relatives and neighbors. The very young and the elderly are especially vulnerable to the heat. Also, never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle unattended under any circumstances.
Saint Helena Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tickfaw River at Liverpool. * From Monday afternoon to early Thursday morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 1.7 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida will cause the river to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon to a crest of 11.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Low lying roads and buildings near the river along with pasture and crop land will flood.
Saint Helena Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tickfaw River Near Montpelier. * From Monday afternoon until further notice. * At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida will cause the river to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Woodlands and farmland near the river will be inundated. Livestock and farm equipment should be moved to higher ground. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, The river channel will expand to about one half mile wide for several miles downstream from Montpelier. Secondary roads west of Louisiana Highway 43 will be under water and likely to be closed to traffic. Woodlands and farmland near the river will remain inundated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy