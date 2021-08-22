Hurricane Local Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Western Monmouth This product covers NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND **Tropical Storm Warnings for New Jersey Cancelled** **Flooding Rain Threat Associated with Henri Continues** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 190 miles northeast of Atlantic City NJ or about 250 miles northeast of Dover DE - 41.1N 71.6W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement North-northwest or 335 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Henri has weakened to a tropical storm with tropical storm force winds no longer expected for New Jersey land or ocean zones. However, the system is still expected to impact the region with heavy rain as it tracks north across eastern Long Island into southern New England. The main threat with this system is heavy rain leading to flash flooding. In addition to the several inches of rain that already fell overnight across portions of central and southern New Jersey resulting in flash flooding, an additional 2 to 4 inches can be expected today through tonight for portions of northeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Farther south across southeast Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, additional rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are forecast on top of what has already fallen so far. The greatest threat for flash flooding this afternoon through tonight will be shifting into northern New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania where the heaviest additional rain is expected; however, areas farther south may still experience additional flash flooding as well. Finally, with a full moon this weekend, minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide this evening. Hazardous marine conditions are developing over the northern Atlantic waters with strong winds, rough seas, and dangerous rip currents. Seas will build to six to ten feet. A high risk for rip currents is expected to continue today for the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across New Jersey and portions of eastern Pennsylvania. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across southern New Jersey and portions of southeast Pennsylvania. * WIND: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- If you are prone to flooding, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last Hurricane Local Statement issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area. However, please consult weather.gov/phi as we will be continuing to issue products covering the ongoing flood threat.