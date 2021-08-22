Cancel
Stocks

Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.80.

