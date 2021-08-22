Cancel
RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of RadNet worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

