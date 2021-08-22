Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.