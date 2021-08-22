Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxar Technologies Inc#Maxr#Blackrock Inc#Maxr#Maxar Technologies#Eps#Maxar Technologies#Td Securities#Morgan Stanley#Credit Suisse Group#Goldman Sachs Group#Evp Walter S Scott#Vanguard Group Inc#Blackrock Inc#State Street Corp#Boston Partners#Corriente Advisors Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights take center stage, with GOP-controlled legislatures considering or passing bills that would restrict ballot box access.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy