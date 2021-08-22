Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbk#Financial Services#Fb Financial Co#Nyse Fbk#Sec#Truist#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights take center stage, with GOP-controlled legislatures considering or passing bills that would restrict ballot box access.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy