Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.